Three UK Universities Ban Fossil Fuel Industry Recruiters From Campus

University students campaigning for climate justice in the United Kingdom celebrated a victory Thursday as three institutions announced they will no longer welcome fossil fuel company recruiters to seek new employees through their career services, with one university official noting the decision will support \u0022the development of a sustainable workforce for the future.\u0022\r\n\r\nUnder pressure from groups including People \u0026amp; Planet, the University of the Arts London, University of Bedfordshire, and Wrexham Glyndwr University have all adopted new policies barring fossil fuel companies from working with their student recruitment services.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are some industries that we see as fundamental barriers to a more just and sustainable world.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe schools announced their new policies weeks after Birkbeck, University of London became the first higher education institution in the U.K. to end all recruitment partnerships with the fossil fuel industry.\r\n\r\n\u0022All three of these universities should be recognized for their climate leadership,\u0022 said J. Clarke, co-director of climate campaigns at the student-led People \u0026amp; Planet. \u0022It is vital that our universities show with actions, not words, that they are taking the side of climate justice, and not of the industries driving us deeper into a climate crisis that is harming the least responsible first and worst.\u0022\r\n\r\nPeople \u0026amp; Planet is active in dozens of universities in the U.K. and said Thursday that a similar recruitment ban could soon be announced at Durham University.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe universities\u0026#039; decisions come weeks after The Guardian reported that 100 higher education institutions in the U.K. have now pledged to divest from fossil fuel companies, representing nearly two-thirds of universities in the country and a divestment of about $21.5 billion.\r\n\r\nEnergy experts and climate scientists say a rapid shift away from fossil fuel production and \u0022an urgent system-wide transformation\u0022 are needed to keep the planet\u0026#039;s temperature from rising by 2.8°C, as it is currently on track to do according to the United Nations Environment Program.\r\n\r\nAt Seton Hall University in New Jersey earlier this year, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called on graduates to \u0022be the generation that succeeds in addressing the planetary emergency of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You hold the cards,\u0022 said Guterres. \u0022Your talent is in demand from multinational companies and big financial institutions. You will have plenty of opportunities to choose from.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My message to you is simple,\u0022 he added. \u0022Don\u0026#039;t work for climate wreckers. Use your talents to drive us towards a renewable future.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing People \u0026amp; Planet\u0026#039;s campaign, the new Wrexham Glyndwr University ethical careers policy states that it \u0022seeks to facilitate collaboration that contributes to the betterment of society and the environment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Consequently, there are some industries that we see as fundamental barriers to a more just and sustainable world,\u0022 said university officials, including fossil fuel and mining companies.