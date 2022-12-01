Sign up for our newsletter.

Students lead climate justice march in London

Staff and students at SOAS University in London march in support of a global climate strike on September 20, 2019. (Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Three UK Universities Ban Fossil Fuel Industry Recruiters From Campus

"It is vital that our universities show with actions, not words, that they are taking the side of climate justice, and not of the industries driving us deeper into a climate crisis," said one campaigner.

Julia Conley

University students campaigning for climate justice in the United Kingdom celebrated a victory Thursday as three institutions announced they will no longer welcome fossil fuel company recruiters to seek new employees through their career services, with one university official noting the decision will support "the development of a sustainable workforce for the future."

Under pressure from groups including People & Planet, the University of the Arts London, University of Bedfordshire, and Wrexham Glyndwr University have all adopted new policies barring fossil fuel companies from working with their student recruitment services.

"There are some industries that we see as fundamental barriers to a more just and sustainable world."

The schools announced their new policies weeks after Birkbeck, University of London became the first higher education institution in the U.K. to end all recruitment partnerships with the fossil fuel industry.

"All three of these universities should be recognized for their climate leadership," said J. Clarke, co-director of climate campaigns at the student-led People & Planet. "It is vital that our universities show with actions, not words, that they are taking the side of climate justice, and not of the industries driving us deeper into a climate crisis that is harming the least responsible first and worst."

People & Planet is active in dozens of universities in the U.K. and said Thursday that a similar recruitment ban could soon be announced at Durham University.

The universities' decisions come weeks after The Guardian reported that 100 higher education institutions in the U.K. have now pledged to divest from fossil fuel companies, representing nearly two-thirds of universities in the country and a divestment of about $21.5 billion.

Energy experts and climate scientists say a rapid shift away from fossil fuel production and "an urgent system-wide transformation" are needed to keep the planet's temperature from rising by 2.8°C, as it is currently on track to do according to the United Nations Environment Program.

At Seton Hall University in New Jersey earlier this year, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called on graduates to "be the generation that succeeds in addressing the planetary emergency of climate change."

"You hold the cards," said Guterres. "Your talent is in demand from multinational companies and big financial institutions. You will have plenty of opportunities to choose from."

"My message to you is simple," he added. "Don't work for climate wreckers. Use your talents to drive us towards a renewable future."

Following People & Planet's campaign, the new Wrexham Glyndwr University ethical careers policy states that it "seeks to facilitate collaboration that contributes to the betterment of society and the environment."

"Consequently, there are some industries that we see as fundamental barriers to a more just and sustainable world," said university officials, including fossil fuel and mining companies.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
