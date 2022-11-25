'Cleaner Air Is Coming' as London Expands Vehicle Pollution Fee to Entire Metro Area

Starting next August, drivers of the most polluting vehicles will have to pay $15 per day to enter an Ultra-Low Emissions Zone expanded to include all of metropolitan London, the British capital\u0026#039;s mayor announced Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our city is being smothered by toxic air—and it\u0026#039;s hurting and killing Londoners, leading to asthma, dementia, and even cancer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Cleaner air is coming to Outer London,\u0022 Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted. \u0022Today I\u0026#039;m announcing that we\u0026#039;re expanding the #ULEZ London-wide in a move that will bring cleaner air to five million more Londoners.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our city is being smothered by toxic air—and it\u0026#039;s hurting and killing Londoners, leading to asthma, dementia, and even cancer,\u0022 the mayor continued. \u0022Air pollution particles have even been found in the livers and brains of unborn babies. We cannot stand idly by and allow this to continue.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year because of long-term exposure to air pollution, with the greatest number of deaths in outer London boroughs,\u0022 Khan added. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why this expansion is so important—we need to clean the air for everyone.\u0022\r\n\r\nLondon Public Health Director Kevin Fenton tweeted that \u0022air pollution is the largest environmental risk to public health in the U.K... It affects everyone who lives and works in London, and its impacts are felt throughout the life-course from before birth to old age.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group Mums for Lungs, which has been campaigning for an expanded ULEZ since 2018, called the new policy \u0022a huge win for health.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Air pollution is affecting children before they\u0026#039;re even born, and giving them lifelong health issues,\u0022 the group added. \u0022We welcome this move to further clean up London\u0026#039;s air.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the BBC details:\r\n\r\n\r\nUnder the scheme, which was introduced in 2019, drivers are charged to enter the area within London\u0026#039;s north and south-circular orbital roads but the charge is not applied across the capital. People with non-compliant cars who live in the ULEZ are not exempt from daily charges...\r\n\r\nSome 60% of those who responded to the public consultation into the expansion plans were opposed to it, with 70% of residents in Outer London against the idea, and 80% of workers in Outer London opposed. The Greater London Authority (GLA) Conservatives described the opposition as \u0022overwhelming\u0022 and \u0022staggering\u0022 and criticized the mayor for pushing ahead with the plans despite the public response.\r\n\r\n\r\nHowever, climate and environmental defenders welcomed Khan\u0026#039;s announcement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Finally, after SO many years of Green campaigning, the mayor has finally had the political courage to act and deliver cleaner air for ALL of London,\u0022 tweeted London Assembly Member Siân Berry of City Hall Greens. \u0022We pushed for a London-wide ULEZ and won!\u0022