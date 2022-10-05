'Cruel Disregard for Life': Rights Groups Condemn Iran's Deadly Attacks on Protesters

Rights groups this week condemned Iran\u0026#039;s deadly crackdown on anti-government protests, with Human Rights Watch on Wednesday publishing a report claiming hundreds of people—including numerous children—have been killed or wounded in recent weeks.\r\n\r\nIn some cases, they shot at people who were running away.\u0022\r\n\r\nHuman Rights Watch (HRW) reviewed video footage and interviewed people who either took part in or witnessed the government\u0026#039;s repression of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by Iran\u0026#039;s morality police three days earlier and reportedly beaten for violating the fundamentalist theocracy\u0026#039;s strict dress code.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Iranian authorities\u0026#039; brutal response to protests across many cities indicates concerted action by the government to crush dissent with cruel disregard for life,\u0022 HRW senior Iran researcher Tara Sepehri Far said in a statement Wednesday. \u0022The security forces\u0026#039; widespread shooting of protesters only serves to fuel anger against a corrupt and autocratic government.\u0022\r\n\r\nHRW\u0026#039;s probe documented \u0022numerous incidents of security forces unlawfully using excessive or lethal force against protesters in 13 cities across Iran,\u0022 with video showing \u0022security forces using shotguns, assault rifles, and handguns against protesters in largely peaceful and often crowded settings, altogether killing and injuring hundreds. In some cases, they shot at people who were running away.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe rights group compiled a list of 47 people who have been killed during the protests, with victims ranging from 15 to 70 years in age. Most were shot, but two teenage girls—16-year-old Sarina Esmaeilzadeh and Nika Shakarami, 17—were reportedly beaten to death.\r\n\r\nNotably, HRW\u0026#039;s research \u0022did not include the deadly crackdown by security forces in Zahedan on September 30, nor subsequent attacks against protesters, including on Sharif University Campus in Tehran on October 2.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe HRW report came a day after Human Rights Watch and around a dozen other advocacy groups published a joint statement demanding \u0022an end to the deliberate violence, arrest, threats, and charges against Iranian human rights defenders, journalists, student activists, and civil rights actors, especially amongst minority ethnic groups.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe statement noted that \u0022Iranian authorities are particularly targeting civil society members, women human rights defenders, and those working on the rights of women and girls on the frontlines, including activists working on ethnic minority rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At least 17 women\u0026#039;s rights and civil rights defenders have been arbitrarily arrested in the Kurdistan province,\u0022 the groups added. \u0022Jina Modares Gorji, a woman human rights defender, has started a hunger strike in protest against the physical assault and detention in Sanandaj Correctional Center\u0022 since September 21.\r\n\r\nDemonstrations continued for the 19th straight day in Iran on Wednesday as government forces were dispatched to universities in several cities to quell protests. Video shared on social media showed high school girls in the capital Tehran removing their headscarves and chanting \u0022death to Khamenei,\u0022 a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTeenagers have been at the forefront of resistance in recent days.\r\n\r\nAli Fadavi, the number two commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that the \u0022average age of the many of the recently arrested is 15 years” and that many protesters had fallen \u0022victim\u0022 to propaganda on social media and in foreign media.\r\n\r\nProgressives around the world have voiced support for Iranian women. In the United States, human rights defenders and congressional progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have expressed solidarity with the demonstrators.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Iranians living abroad and people of Iranian descent have taken to the streets in countries around the world to protest the violent crackdown in Iran.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Iranian diaspora is more united than ever and stands behind the Iranian women and men protesting the brutal Islamist regime,\u0022 Vahid Razavi, an Iranian-born U.S. technology activist, told Common Dreams. \u0022This brutality cannot last. At the end of the day, no dictatorship lasts.\u0022