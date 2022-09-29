'Incredible Victory': California Gov. Newsom Signs Farmworker Unionization Bill Into Law

After vetoing similar legislation last year and threatening to do so again last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed Assembly Bill 2183 into law, making it easier for farmworkers in the state to participate in union elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022This victory belongs to every farmworker who marched and sacrificed.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Democratic governor\u0026#039;s about-face on the measure represents a major victory for labor leaders. It follows a monthslong push by United Farm Workers of America (UFW) and the California Labor Federation (CLF) and comes in the wake of pressure from President Joe Biden and two high-ranking national Democrats with California ties—Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is an incredible victory,\u0022 said UFW president Teresa Romero. \u0022Starting next year, farmworkers can participate in elections free from intimidation and deportations. ¡Sí se puede!\u0022\r\n\r\nA.B. 2183, which the CLF called \u0022the most consequential private sector organizing bill in our state\u0026#039;s history,\u0022 gives farmworkers a streamlined way to unionize without having to cast a ballot at a polling place on or near growers\u0026#039; property following a monthslong anti-union campaign.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProponents say the newly enacted law, which contains several provisions aimed at preventing union-busting and was opposed by dozens of agriculture industry groups, will make it harder for bosses to subdue and retaliate against the workers who provide most of the nation\u0026#039;s fruits and vegetables, many of whom are undocumented and fearful of being deported.\r\n\r\nWhen California\u0026#039;s Democratic-led Legislature approved the bill last month, Newsom\u0026#039;s office expressed opposition. The governor only signed it after his administration, the CLF, and UFW \u0022reached a \u0026#039;supplemental agreement\u0026#039; on provisions that will be introduced in the next legislative session,\u0022 the New York Times reported Wednesday.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Associated Press: \u0022The agreement includes a cap on the number of unionization petitions over the next five years and will allow state regulators to better protect worker confidentiality and safety, Newsom\u0026#039;s office said. It would do away with an option for workers to unionize through mail-in voting that is contained in the current language, but keeps a \u0026#039;card check\u0026#039; election process.\u0022\r\n\r\nUnder the revised law, farmworkers will still have the opportunity to \u0022vote from home or anywhere else they feel comfortable,\u0022 reducing the likelihood of employer intimidation, UFW legislative and political director Giev Kashkooli told the news outlet.\r\n\r\nAs the CLF explains:\r\n\r\n\r\nMajority sign-up, or \u0022card check,\u0022 allows workers who want to join a union to sign a card authorizing the union to represent them in collective bargaining. If a majority of workers sign cards, the cards are submitted to the National Labor Relations Board (private sector) or the Public Employment Relations Board (public sector). If the Board finds that the majority of workers want a union, the union is entitled to recognition. In California, public sector employees already have the right to majority sign-up; all workers should be able to organize under this fair and democratic system.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a video, Romero told those who led and supported the fight for free and fair union elections that \u0022this is your victory.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every one of you who struggled and donated your time and your energy to get this done,\u0022 said Romero. \u0022Farmworkers organized and sacrificed to make their voices heard and to pass A.B. 2183.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nStarting on August 3, as KCRA reported Wednesday, UFW members embarked on \u0022a 24-day, 335-mile journey from Kern County, near Bakersfield, to the state capitol, a march that civil rights activist César Chávez first led in 1966.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough Newsom disappointed farmworkers by announcing near the end of their march that he \u0022cannot support an untested mail-in election process,\u0022 labor organizers around the state—with an assist from Biden and other top Democrats—continued to hold rallies and eventually won important reforms.\r\n\r\nOn social media, the CLF wrote: \u0022This victory belongs to every farmworker who marched and sacrificed. It is shared with the whole California labor movement, who mobilized and stood in historic solidarity with the United Farm Workers. The fight of farmworkers is the fight for all of labor.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat message was echoed by Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, who said that \u0022this is what happens when we organize with urgency. Together, we can win.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe effort to secure free and fair union elections follows \u0022years of dwindling union membership among California farmworkers,\u0022 the Times noted. \u0022There are more than 400,000 agricultural workers in the state,\u0022 but the percentage who are unionized is \u0022statistically zero,\u0022 according to recent estimates based on data from a 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics survey.\r\n\r\nOrganizing agricultural workers was made more difficult last year when the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s far-right majority ruled that a California regulation granting union representatives access to farms amounted to an uncompensated government taking of farm owners\u0026#039; private property.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In this historic time when workers want a union more than ever before, everything we do—including legislatively—must be focused on organizing,\u0022 CLF chief officer Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher told the Times on Wednesday. \u0022It\u0026#039;s natural that in California, our farmworkers will be leading the way.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlso on Wednesday, Newsom signed A.B. 2530, which protects the healthcare benefits of striking workers. As Unite Here put it, the newly enacted law allows workers to \u0022exercise their right to strike for better jobs without jeopardizing their families\u0026#039; access to care.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Gonzalez Fletcher said, \u0022Workers have the right to stand up to their boss and go on strike to improve wages, working conditions, and for a better life.\u0022