Peace Group Urges US and China to Halt 'Blatantly Provocative' Military Maneuvers

A group working for peaceful relations between the United States and China on Monday sent a letter to leaders of both countries imploring them to end or limit \u0022dangerous and provocative military maneuvers\u0022 in the South China Sea and near Taiwan that could lead to all-out war.\r\n\r\n\u0022With the frequency and scale of these maneuvers increasing by the week, the likelihood of a mishap is increasing exponentially.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting to U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Committee for a SANE U.S.-China Policy co-chairs Joseph Gerson and Michael Klare warned that \u0022combative\u0022 U.S. and Chinese naval and aerial maneuvers \u0022could result in the outbreak of accidental or unintended conflict with unforeseeable and possibly catastrophic consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group documented 115 \u0022provocative maneuvers and close encounters\u0022 between U.S. and Chinese forces this year, with a dramatic increase following a controversial August visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).\r\n\r\nAccording to the document, China initiated 93 of the incidents, while the U.S. triggered 22. They ranged from \u0022modest actions\u0022 by one or two ships or planes to \u0022large-scale maneuvers\u0022 like a Chinese air force exercise involving 62 warplanes along China\u0026#039;s maritime border with Taiwan.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Whenever these maneuvers occur, it is common for the opposing side to mobilize its own air and naval forces to guard its territory (or those of its allies) and ward off any intruders,\u0022 the letter notes. \u0022This has resulted, on some occasions, in close encounters between the ships and planes of the opposing sides—with only the skillful action of pilots and helmsmen preventing a potentially deadly collision.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This good fortune, however, is not likely to last forever,\u0022 the group cautioned, \u0022and, with the frequency and scale of these maneuvers increasing by the week, the likelihood of a mishap is increasing exponentially.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Given this danger, we call on you to immediately take unilateral and bilateral steps to reduce the risk of an accidental or unintended clash between U.S. and [Chinese] air and naval forces in the West Pacific by discontinuing or scaling back military exercises that could be deemed threatening by others,\u0022 the letter continues.\r\n\r\nThe activists also urged the two countries\u0026#039; leaders to hold talks \u0022between military officials of the two sides,\u0022 plus \u0022other interested parties such as Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines,\u0022 to create \u0022\u0026#039;rules of the road\u0026#039; for safe, nonthreatening air and naval maneuvers.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group\u0026#039;s letter comes amid intense U.S. diplomatic efforts to persuade China to be less supportive of Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is peculiar,\u0022 wrote South China Morning Post opinion contributor Dong Lei on Friday, \u0022how Washington expects help from China on Ukraine while maintaining a campaign of hectoring and humiliation, including on China\u0026#039;s refusal to condemn Russia, and on Taiwan.\u0022