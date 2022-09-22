Zero GOP Senators Vote to Curb Dark Money's Stranglehold on Democracy

Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.\r\n\r\nAs Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), author of the defeated legislation, said in a Wednesday floor speech, the bill\u0026#039;s goal is to prevent corporations and billionaires from using dark money loopholes to \u0022spew bile and slime\u0022 into the nation\u0026#039;s political system.\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans heeded the wishes of dark money donors today, but the fight to pass this bill isn\u0026#039;t over.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter all 49 of his GOP colleagues in attendance voted to prevent debate on the legislation endorsed by President Joe Biden, Whitehouse released a statement slamming right-wing lawmakers for fighting to preserve \u0022dark money\u0026#039;s poisonous influence over American democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, Senate Republicans stood in lockstep with their megadonors and secretive special interests to protect the most corrupting force in American politics—dark money,\u0022 said Whitehouse, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. \u0022The American people are fed up with dark money influence campaigns that rig their government against them and stymie their priorities.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhitehouse was far from alone in condemning the GOP.\r\n\r\n\u0022Once again, Senate Republicans sided with special interests and dark money—and against honest and transparent political debate,\u0022 Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) tweeted. \u0022Instead of voting for the DISCLOSE Act and cracking down on the dark money in our democracy, Republicans blocked it. Shameful.\u0022\r\n\r\nMichael Sozan, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, said in a statement that \u0022at a time when the guardrails of our democracy are undergoing a severe stress test, it\u0026#039;s lamentable that the Senate minority continues to give corporations, wealthy special interests, and foreign entities the ability to secretly spend vast amounts of money to influence election outcomes.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrevor Potter, president of Campaign Legal Center, added that the failure \u0022to advance, or even allow debate on, the Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections (DISCLOSE) Act... disappoints those of us who have been fighting against the influence of secret spending.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022More importantly,\u0022 he continued, \u0022it deprives voters of important information about who is attempting to influence their vote and allows corruption to prevail by permitting special interests to continue anonymously rigging the system in their favor.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is past time for Congress to enact legislation that bolsters transparency requirements and fulfills voters\u0026#039; right to know who is spending on election influence—a right that has repeatedly been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, even as the court has struck down other campaign finance and election-related laws,\u0022 said Potter.\r\n\r\nThe ability of the nation\u0026#039;s wealthiest individuals to translate their disproportionate economic power into political clout has increased exponentially since the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s 2010 Citizens United decision eliminated effective limits on campaign contributions.\r\n\r\nAs Whitehouse\u0026#039;s office noted, \u0022Dark money in particular has skyrocketed despite the Supreme Court, by an 8 to 1 margin in Citizens United, upholding disclosure requirements as a means for citizens and shareholders to hold elected officials and corporate spenders accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Rhode Island Democrat, \u0022Dark money political spending went from under $5 million in 2006 to more than $1 billion in 2020. Billionaire political spending increased by a factor of 70, from $17 million for the 2008 election to $1.2 billion for 2020.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong other things, the DISCLOSE Act would require \u0022organizations spending money in elections—including super PACs and 501(c)(4) dark money groups—to promptly disclose donors who have given $10,000 or more during an election cycle,\u0022 his office explained. \u0022In addition to election disclosure requirements, the bill requires groups that spend money on ads supporting or opposing judicial nominees to disclose their donors.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The DISCLOSE Act would shine a light on special interest spending to neutralize its toxic effect, giving Americans\u0026#039; voices a chance to be heard,\u0022 said Whitehouse. \u0022Republicans heeded the wishes of dark money donors today, but the fight to pass this bill isn\u0026#039;t over.\u0022\r\n\r\nGiven the GOP\u0026#039;s unified opposition to the legislation, passing it requires that Senate Democrats abolish the upper chamber\u0026#039;s 60-vote filibuster rule—a move corporate Democrats like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have refused to support.\r\n\r\n\u0022Holding a vote on the DISCLOSE Act without pushing to end the filibuster highlights the fundamental flaw with Democrats in Washington: Their rhetoric and warnings about dark money have always been spot-on, but they have failed to take the actions necessary to actually stop the flow of secret cash distorting and corrupting American politics,\u0022 The Lever\u0026nbsp;reported\u0026nbsp;earlier this week. \u0022Meanwhile, the party has become increasingly reliant on these same dark pools of cash to help elect more Democratic lawmakers.\u0022