Migrants Flown to Martha's Vineyard Sue DeSantis Over 'Fraudulent' Scheme

Lawyers representing Venezuelan migrants who were recently flown to Martha\u0026#039;s Vineyard, Massachusetts on orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Republican and his state\u0026#039;s transportation secretary perpetrated a \u0022fraudulent and discriminatory scheme\u0022 against them.\r\n\r\n\u0022Defendants manipulated them, stripped them of their dignity, deprived them of their liberty, bodily autonomy, due process, and equal protection under law.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe suit, which was filed Tuesday afternoon in the United States District Court in Boston, said the legal asylum-seekers who boarded two flights from Texas to the wealthy island resort were told they would be sent to Boston or Washington, D.C.\r\n\r\nThe filing further claims that in an effort to mislead the migrants, Florida officials \u0022manufactured\u0022 an \u0022official-looking brochure\u0022 listing fake benefits. Migrants were also offered incentives such as $10 McDonald\u0026#039;s gift cards if they boarded the flights.\r\n\r\n\u0022These immigrants, who are pursuing the proper channels for lawful immigration status in the United States, experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country,\u0022 the lawsuit argues.\r\n\r\n\u0022Defendants manipulated them, stripped them of their dignity, deprived them of their liberty, bodily autonomy, due process, and equal protection under law, and impermissibly interfered with the federal government\u0026#039;s exclusive control over immigration in furtherance of an unlawful goal and a personal political agenda,\u0022 the document adds.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe plaintiffs are asking the court to find Florida\u0026#039;s actions violated their 4th and 14th Amendment rights, as well as the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as state officials \u0022intentionally targeted only individuals who are non-white and born outside the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\nOscar A. Chacón, executive director of case plaintiff Alianza Americas, said in a statement that \u0022for the governor of Florida to cynically use recently arrived immigrants who have applied for asylum in the U.S. to advance a hate-driven agenda intended to create confusion and rejection throughout the country is not only morally despicable but utterly contrary to the best traditions of humanitarian protection embraced by most Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That is why we have taken the step to legally challenge what we view not only as a morally reprehensible action but what we believe is also illegal,\u0022 he continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022We want to do everything we can to prevent more abuses against newly arrived immigrants,\u0022 added Chacón, \u0022especially asylum-seekers who deserve support, protection, and to be recognized for the incredible contributions they make to the U.S., as well as their loved ones in their home countries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, Common Dreams reported that Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas—the planes to Massachusetts departed from San Antonio—had launched a criminal investigation into the flights.\r\n\r\nLast week, seven U.S. lawmakers representing Massachusetts urged the U.S. Treasury Department to investigate DeSantis\u0026#039; apparent abuse of federal Covid-19 relief funds to pay for the flights.\r\n\r\nMassachusetts state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat who represents Martha\u0026#039;s Vineyard, this week called for a federal human trafficking probe of DeSantis.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDeSantis said last Friday that the recent flights \u0022are just the beginning of efforts\u0022 and that he may work with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to arrange future removals. DeSantis insisted last week that the migrants\u0026#039; relocations were \u0022all voluntary.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwo other Republican governors—Abbott and Arizona\u0026#039;s Doug Ducey—have sent migrants to Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Sacramento. In total, more than 13,000 people have been transported to the sanctuary cities since April.\r\n\r\nAsked during a Tuesday press conference about reports that DeSantis may sent migrants to Delaware, his home state, U.S. President Joe Biden said that \u0022he should come visit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have a beautiful shoreline,\u0022 the president added.