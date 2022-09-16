Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Pro-choice protest

An abortion rights activist holds a placard saying, "Abortion bans replace freedom with force," in Bloomington, Indiana on September 15, 2022. On Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a near-total ban on abortion care. (Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Cowardly and Despicable': West Virginia Gov. Signs Abortion Ban Into Law

"Banning abortion behind closed doors, days after a nationwide abortion ban was introduced equals being scared of your constituents."

Julia Conley

West Virginia on Friday became the second state in the U.S. to pass an abortion ban into law following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, one day after Indiana's new ban went into effect.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice abruptly announced at a press conference that he had privately signed House Bill 302, which passed in the legislature earlier this week.

"Is it 'logical' to make patients wait until they're on the brink of death to get a lifesaving abortion?"

"It is absolutely done," Justice told reporters.

The bill will go into effect immediately, and the state's only abortion clinic, Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleson, started canceling dozens of abortion care appointments earlier this week following the passage of H.B. 302.

The law bans abortions at any stage of pregnancy and is written to permit abortion care in cases of a fetus that is not medically viable, an ectopic pregnancy, or a medical emergency—exceptions that Justice said qualified as "reasonable and logical."

Recent cases in Texas and Louisiana have demonstrated that in practice, such exceptions can result in hospitals and doctors waiting until a pregnant person's life is in danger before providing care, or forcing them to carry a nonviable pregnancy for weeks.

"Is it 'logical' to make patients wait until they're on the brink of death to get a lifesaving abortion?" asked Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

The law also imposes restrictions on people whose pregnancies are the result of rape or incest. Adult survivors cannot obtain abortion care after eight weeks of pregnancy and must report their assault to the police, while minors have until 14 weeks of pregnancy and must either file a police report or be treated for their assault in a hospital—or else they will be forced to continue the pregnancy.

"Most people don't come forward to law enforcement to report rape and incest because, frankly, victims are not believed," Katie Quiñonez, executive director of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, told West Virginia Metro News. "The reporting process is incredibly traumatic, and most people don't want to be re-traumatized after they have just experienced assault."

Planned Parenthood of South Atlantic West Virginia warned that the ban will be "deadly" for West Virginians and condemned Justice for unexpectedly announcing that residents no longer have access to care after signing the bill behind closed doors.

"Banning abortion behind closed doors, days after a nationwide abortion ban was introduced equals being scared of your constituents," said Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Pro-choice protest

'Cowardly and Despicable': West Virginia Gov. Signs Abortion Ban Into Law

"Banning abortion behind closed doors, days after a nationwide abortion ban was introduced equals being scared of your constituents."

Julia Conley ·

Pascrell

House Dem Demands Biden HHS Probe Hospital Behemoth for Bilking Medicare

"Workers, patients, and taxpayers need to know the truth about unnecessary charges and understaffing," said SEIU, welcoming Rep. Bill Pascrell's call to investigate HCA Healthcare.

Jessica Corbett ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters

'This Is About Corruption': Fury as Senate Poised to Delay Antitrust Vote

"It's time for Sen. Schumer to decide if he wants to be remembered for helping billionaires wreck democracy or for acting like the leader he claims to be," said one campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

They Won't Stop At Roe

Progressive Lawmakers Slam Pushing Senate Same-Sex Marriage Vote to After Election

"If there are Republicans who don't want to vote on that before the election," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, "I assume it is because they are on the wrong side of history."

Brett Wilkins ·

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco attend a briefing

'Chickensh*t': Watchdogs Criticize Biden DOJ's New Corporate Crime Plan

The Justice Department's new approach to tackling corporate crime is "a modest step forward when a great leap is required," said the president of Public Citizen.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy
  2. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  3. 'A Simple Yes or No': Fetterman Demands Oz Share Position on GOP's Federal Abortion Ban
  4. Bernie Sanders to Warren Buffett: Give Rail Workers Better Conditions to Avoid Strike
  5. Experts Warn Supreme Court Supporting 'Dangerous' GOP Legal Theory Could Destroy US Democracy
  6. Manchin Calls in Big Oil CEOs to Help Ram Through Dirty Deal as Backlash Grows
  7. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  8. Martha's Vineyard Responds With Compassion After DeSantis Dumps Migrants in 'Cruel Stunt'
  9. Report Exposes Decades of 'Big Oil Lies' as Industry Faces Congressional Scrutiny
  10. At Packed Rally, Fetterman Vows to 'Be That Vote to Scrap the Filibuster and Codify Roe'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.