195 Election Deniers Are on the Ballot in November—And Many Are Expected to Win

As political voices—including U.S. President Joe Biden—sound the alarm about the state of American democracy nine weeks away from the midterms, FiveThirtyEight on Tuesday published an analysis highlighting election deniers on the ballot.\r\n\r\n\u0022A political party that falsely tells supporters that a free and fair election was illegitimate is bad for American democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo determine which candidates bought into former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, FiveThirtyEight examined campaign materials, debates, reporting, and social media, and contacted every Republican nominee for the U.S. House and Senate as well as governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.\r\n\r\nThe review revealed that of all 529 GOP candidates analyzed, 195 \u0022either clearly stated that the election was stolen from Trump or took legal action to overturn the results, such as voting not to certify election results or joining lawsuits that sought to overturn the election.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnother 61 nominees haven\u0026#039;t explicitly claimed the election was stolen or taken related legal action but also haven\u0026#039;t said it was legitimate and even \u0022raised doubts about potential fraud.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdditionally, the position of 115 candidates could not be determined. As FiveThirtyEight explained, \u0022They either had no comment on the 2020 election or avoided answering when asked directly.\u0022\r\n\r\nOnly 71 nominees fully accepted the 2020 results and another 87 \u0022accepted with reservations,\u0022 meaning they believe President Joe Biden won \u0022but still raised concerns about the integrity of the election.\u0022 In other words, just 30% of the GOP candidates accept the election in some form.\r\n\r\nMany election deniers and \u0022doubters\u0022 are expected to win their races, according to FiveThirtyEight\u0026#039;s midterm elections forecast.\r\n\r\nAmong Republican House candidates, \u0022118 election deniers and eight election doubters have at least a 95% chance of winning.\u0022 While only three Senate candidates have those odds—and seven senators who objected to the election certification are not up for reelection this year—there are a few others who \u0022still have a real shot at winning.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt the state level, at least two election deniers and four doubters have a 95% chance of being elected governor. FiveThirtyEight doesn\u0026#039;t forecast elections for the other positions but pointed out that \u0022there are also seven election deniers running for attorney general and six for secretary of state, the post that oversees election administration in most states.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis—part of the ABC News series \u0022Democracy in Peril\u0022—features a drop-down list that allows readers to input each state to review the GOP nominees along with their 2020 election positions, the sources of that information, and their chances of winning.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlong with the \u0022terrific resource\u0022 from FiveThirtyEight, the group Common Cause on Tuesday released a scorecard showing how members of the 117th Congress voted on various democracy-related pieces of legislation, including the resolution for Trump\u0026#039;s historic second impeachment and conviction.\r\n\r\nAs the organization\u0026#039;s president, Karen Hobert Flynn, wrote in the scorecard\u0026#039;s introduction, \u0022Never has it been more important for voters to stand together and demand candidates tell them what they will do to strengthen our march toward a multiracial, multicultural, and multiethnic democracy that respects and works for everyone.\u0022\r\n\r\nBoth projects come as the Senate was back in session Tuesday and House members are set to return to Washington, D.C. next week—after which the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is expected to continue public hearings.\r\n\r\nSpeaking in Philadelphia late last week, Biden referenced the Capitol attack while arguing that \u0022MAGA Republicans,\u0022 including Trump, pose \u0022a \u0026#039;clear and present danger\u0026#039; to our democracy\u0022 and \u0022now America must choose: to move forward or to move backward.\u0022\r\n\r\nFiveThirtyEight\u0026#039;s findings provoked similar warnings, with Georgetown University professor Donald Moynihan tweeting Tuesday that \u0022a political party that falsely tells supporters that a free and fair election was illegitimate is bad for American democracy.\u0022