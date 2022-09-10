Jayapal Ties Trumpian Rhetoric to Violent Threats Against US Lawmakers and Democracy

\u0022We are at a precipice and we\u0026#039;re counting on the American people to come through—and I have hope that people will realize that we have to turn this clock back.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re in a very dangerous place… and I think it is important that we understand what\u0026#039;s at stake.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s what U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told MSNBC\u0026#039;s Ali Velshi Saturday in an interview about how rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and his political allies—including their \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats—connects to threats against both American democracy and individual lawmakers, including her.\r\n\r\nThe interview came just two days after Jayapal released audio of some threatening voicemails she has received and The Washington Post published a detailed account of her experience on July 9, when an armed man who lives just seven blocks away yelled obscenities outside her Seattle home. According to the newspaper, Brett Forsell\u0026#039;s pistol was seized by police and he is now out on bail.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not normal. We should not accept it as normal,\u0022 Jayapal said after Velshi aired some of the messages. \u0022Where the hell are we as a country when this is becoming normalized? And so that\u0026#039;s part of the reason I did the story and that I released some of the voicemails—those are just a fraction of what we\u0026#039;ve received, along with death threats and many other things.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I think it\u0026#039;s important that people understand the connections between the Big Lie, January 6th, and what happened at my house, and see how these things are affecting each of us individually and then all of us as a society,\u0022 she continued, referencing when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last year. \u0022I wanted people to be aware of what we\u0026#039;re dealing with so that we can reject it and say we gotta put whatever has been unleashed back away and not allow this to be normal.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsked by Velshi how her experience with threats of violence has changed over the years, Jayapal responded that \u0022it\u0026#039;s completely different over the last… four to five years—really since Donald Trump was in the White House and actually allowing and promoting this kind of violence and political rhetoric, racism, and sexism.\u0022\r\n\r\nCiting her own experiences at protests, she stressed that \u0022there\u0026#039;s a big difference between protesting peacefully—free speech peacefully—and showing up for harassment with a gun at somebody\u0026#039;s house in the middle of the night, constantly coming by and yelling racist, sexist, xenophobic things.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I think that what has changed is there\u0026#039;s a sense that everything is so unfair and it\u0026#039;s been propelled by Donald Trump—the institutions are unfair—that the only recourse is to violence, and that is an extremely dangerous thing and we saw it come to fruition on January 6th, and now in ways that… I\u0026#039;ve seen outside my door, \u0022 she added. \u0022It is particularly bad if you\u0026#039;re a woman of color.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe pair discussed some recent actions by Trump-friendly politicians—including a June advertisement by Eric Greitens, who lost the Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, about hunting \u0022RINOs,\u0022 or \u0022Republicans in name only.\u0022\r\n\r\nJayapal called it \u0022absolutely terrifying\u0022 and acknowledged some of what\u0026#039;s faced by Republicans like Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the only two members of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack. Kinzinger is not running for reelection in November and Cheney lost her primary contest against a Trump-backed candidate.\r\n\r\nVelshi and Jayapal also noted U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) repeatedly saying that \u0022there\u0026#039;ll be riots in the streets\u0022 if Trump—whose Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, was raided last month by federal agents executing a search warrant—is prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.\r\n\r\n\u0022I find Sen. Graham\u0026#039;s comments stunning—a sitting U.S. senator essentially calling for riots in the street,\u0022 said Jayapal. \u0022This is a very Trumpian, MAGA tactic: When you are being threatened with justice, that you call for riots or violence. That is what led to January 6th.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022MAGA,\u0022 or \u0022Make America Great Again,\u0022 was a Trump slogan for the 2016 presidential race.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re in a very dangerous place… and I think it is important that we understand what\u0026#039;s at stake,\u0022 Jayapal said about two months out from the midterm elections. \u0022It\u0026#039;s important that we vote for people who do not subscribe to the Big Lie, whether Republican or Democrat—that we vote for people who are going to protect our institutions of democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nFiveThirtyEight on Tuesday published an analysis revealing that among the Republican nominees for the U.S. House and Senate as well as governor, secretary of state, and attorney general on the ballot in November, 195 are 2020 election deniers, 61 are \u0022doubters,\u0022 and 115 did not have a discernible position and declined to clarify.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJayapal expressed hope for the future, highlighting that some Trump-endorsed candidates—such as Sarah Palin, who just lost a special election in Alaska for an open U.S. House seat—are being rejected by voters.\r\n\r\nPointing out that Kansas voters last month opposed a measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban in the state in the wake of the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade, Jayapal argued that \u0022we are seeing a rejection of the extreme MAGA positions across the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I think Americans will reject this,\u0022 she said. \u0022We have to make it clear what the stakes are and we have to talk about what Democrats have done—the remarkable things that we have been able to accomplish with very small majorities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All of that is important, but we do need to lay out what is at stake for our democracy and I think the January 6th committee is also doing that and the Justice Department with the raid at Mar-a-Lago and all of the things that we are finding out about nuclear secrets, other things that would\u0026#039;ve been unimaginable even five years ago,\u0022 the congresswoman continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve got to get people in government who actually believe in government,\u0022 she added, \u0022and who believe in democracy, believe in voting, believe in our Constitution.\u0022\r\n\r\nJayapal\u0026#039;s comments came after President Joe Biden, in a prime-time speech earlier this month, warned Americans about how MAGA Republicans and Trump—who\u0026#039;s expected to run for president in 2024, despite being the target of multiple legal probes—threaten U.S. democracy.