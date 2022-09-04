Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech

Former President Donald Trump was accused of inciting domestic terrorism following a Saturday rally speech in which he called President Joe Biden an \u0022enemy of the state\u0022 while threatening a \u0022backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen\u0022 in response to the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents.\r\n\r\n\u0022What Trump did by calling Biden an \u0026#039;enemy of the state\u0026#039; to his poorly educated crowd is literally threatening the president.\u0022\r\n\r\nMaking his first public appearance since the FBI\u0026#039;s August 8 raid on his Florida resort home, Trump addressed supporters at a \u0022Save America\u0022 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he stumped for Republican gubernatorial candidate and \u0022Big Lie\u0022 supporter Doug Mastriano and U.S. Senate hopeful and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.\r\n\r\nDuring his speech, Trump called Biden\u0026#039;s Thursday evening address to the nation the \u0022most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by a president.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring his speech, Biden said that \u0022Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.\u0022\r\n\r\nRepeating his \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from him, Trump accused Biden of \u0022vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 [million]—if we want to be accurate about it—as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022You\u0026#039;re all enemies of the state,\u0022 the twice-impeached ex-president said as the crowd booed Biden. \u0022He\u0026#039;s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him, which is circling around him. \u0026#039;Do this, do that, Joe.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022How\u0026#039;d you like the red lighting behind him like the devil?\u0022 asked Trump, referring to the backlit Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the site of Biden\u0026#039;s speech.\r\n\r\nAttorney and author Seth Abramson called Trump\u0026#039;s speech \u0022fully unhinged.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022This is, quite simply, a speech intended to incite domestic terrorists to kill FBI agents and members of the Biden administration,\u0022 he wrote on Twitter. \u0022It is shocking that there are no legal consequences for incitement anymore.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDavid Badash, founder and editor of The New Civil Rights Movement, tweeted that \u0022Trump is literally under four separate criminal investigations, was impeached twice, sued by the federal government over racist actions, but the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who has devoted his life to public service and his family, in an \u0026#039;enemy of the state?\u0026#039;\u0022 \r\n\r\nTrump also took aim at federal authorities probing his removal of classified documents from the White House, telling his audience that the \u0022FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media, who tell them what to do.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe ex-president—who stands accused of inciting the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol—said the investigation will spark \u0022a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen.\u0022\r\n\r\nReacting to that remark by Trump, Abramson said that \u0022everything he is saying bespeaks future violence.\u0022