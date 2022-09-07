Trump Says GOP Gov. Candidate Would Rule Massachusetts 'With an Iron Fist'

Former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s use of pro-authoritarian language escalated earlier this week when he celebrated the Republican primary victory of Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl—one of many 2020 election deniers on the ballot this fall.\r\n\r\n\u0022Geoff is a proven fighter who successfully pushes back on the ultraliberal extremists,\u0022 Trump said during a Monday night tele-rally. \u0022He\u0026#039;ll rule your state with an iron fist, and he\u0026#039;ll do what has to be done.\u0022\r\n\r\nDiehl is not favored to beat Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) in the state\u0026#039;s gubernatorial race this November, but Trump\u0026#039;s embrace of fascist symbolism and reference to doing \u0022what has to be done\u0022—a vague but ominous message that could be interpreted as a threat of violence against political opponents—has raised alarm bells.\r\n\r\nAs presidential historian Michael Beschloss noted on Twitter, \u0022iron fist\u0022 was Italian dictator Benito Mussolini\u0026#039;s preferred descriptor of fascism, and the term was also used to describe Germany\u0026#039;s Nazi Party, led by genocidal demagogue Adolf Hitler.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTrump\u0026#039;s \u0022iron fist\u0022 comment came just two days after his Saturday rally, during which he called President Joe Biden an \u0022enemy of the state\u0022 and said that the federal criminal investigation into his unauthorized possession of government records would create a \u0022backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen\u0022—statements that elicited accusations of inciting domestic terrorism.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAt the same rally, Trump characterized Biden\u0026#039;s prime-time address to the nation last Thursday—wherein he said that \u0022Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic\u0022—as the \u0022most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by a president.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne week before his Philadelphia speech, Biden said that the GOP\u0026#039;s large pro-Trump faction—encapsulated by the phrase, \u0022Make America Great Again\u0022—was \u0022like semi-fascism.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn the same day as Biden\u0026#039;s speech, Trump said that if elected to the White House in 2024, he would \u0022look very, very favorably\u0022 at full pardons for the January 6 insurrectionists who assaulted the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential contest.\r\n\r\nRight-wingers across the U.S. have responded with fury to Biden\u0026#039;s \u0022semi-fascism\u0022 comment and ensuing speech only to have Trump repeatedly confirm that he and his supporters are contemptuous of democracy, as some social media users pointed out.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,\u0022 Biden said last week, \u0022and that is a threat to this country.\u0022