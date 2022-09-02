'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81

Barbara Ehrenreich, whose books about economic inequality include Nickel and Dimed, Bait and Switch, and Fear of Falling, died on Thursday, September 1 at the age of 81.\r\n\r\nHer death was announced on Twitter by her son, Ben Ehrenreich, and daughter, Rosa Brooks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022She was never much for thoughts and prayers, but you can honor her memory by loving one another, and by fighting like hell,\u0022 Ben Ehrenreich wrote.\r\n\r\nEhrenreich wrote on her personal website that she went through a \u0022political, as well as a personal, transformation\u0022 in 1970 when she gave birth to her first child in a public health clinic in New York where she was \u0022the only white patient at the clinic\u0022 and learned how many poor women are treated when seeking healthcare.\r\n\r\n\u0022They induced my labor because it was late in the evening and the doctor wanted to go home,\u0022 she later said. \u0022I was enraged. The experience made me a feminist.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have never seen a conflict between journalism and activism. As a journalist, I search for the truth. But as a moral person, I am also obliged to do something about it.\u0022\r\n\r\nShe wrote columns for Ms. and Mother Jones and published several books about the healthcare industry, feminism, and the economy before writing one of her best-known works, Nickel and Dimed, an examination of the working poor in the United States.\r\n\r\nEhrenreich took low-wage jobs at a restaurant, a cleaning service, and Walmart between 1998 and 2000 and experienced firsthand the struggles faced by millions of Americans attempting to afford housing, groceries, and other necessities while earning minimum wage at corporations headed by wealthy executives.\r\n\r\n\u0022The \u0026#039;working poor,\u0026#039; as they are approvingly termed, are in fact the major philanthropists of our society,\u0022 Ehrenreich wrote in the book.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a review of the book, The New York Times said Nickel and Dimed helped solidify Ehrenreich as \u0022our premier reporter of the underside of capitalism.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have Barbara Ehrenreich to thank for bringing us the news of America\u0026#039;s working poor so clearly and directly, and conveying with it a deep moral outrage and a finely textured sense of lives as lived,\u0022 Dorothy Gallagher wrote for the Times.\r\n\r\nIn some of her other books Ehrenreich delved into the shrinking of the U.S. middle class, the history of communal celebrations, and Americans\u0026#039; \u0022obsession with wellness\u0022 and the prolonging of life.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve lost a gifted writer and a relentless fighter for the working class,\u0022 said progressive organizer Aaron Huertas.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEhrenreich also established the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, which supports independent journalists editorially and financially.\r\n\r\n\u0022I have never seen a conflict between journalism and activism,\u0022 she wrote at her personal website. \u0022As a journalist, I search for the truth. But as a moral person, I am also obliged to do something about it.\u0022