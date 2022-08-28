AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday that Congress could reverse the 2017 GOP tax cuts, which overwhelmingly benefited the rich and large corporations, to finance the cancellation of all remaining student loan debt after President Joe Biden announced his more limited plan to wipe out $10,000 for most borrowers.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can keep pushing,\u0022 the New York Democrat wrote in an email to supporters. \u0022Remember that the Biden administration didn\u0026#039;t want to do this at all. It was YOUR pushing, YOUR pressure, YOUR organizing that got them to this point. They have forgiven far, far more debt for business owners in the form of [Paycheck Protection Program loans] who didn\u0026#039;t need to meet ANY sort of income requirements or means testing for almost $1 TRILLION in forgiveness.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Never forget: 83% of the Trump tax breaks are going to the top 1%.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mind you,\u0022 she added, \u0022forgiving ALL student debt in the U.S. is about $1.7 trillion—you could undo the 2017 tax cuts for the 1% and forgive all student loans plus have money left over to contribute to universal childcare, tuition-free college, homelessness, etc.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s push to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers with under $125,000 in annual income—and his proposed forgiveness of $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients—could help more than 40 million people across the U.S., fully eliminating the student debt of roughly a third of federal student loan borrowers.\r\n\r\nBut millions of others will remain stuck under crushing student debt balances despite the president\u0026#039;s plan, and limited debt cancellation will do nothing to reform the college financing system that caused the crisis.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is now up to us, and to you, to decide if we are going to stop here, or if we are going to keep pushing,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez wrote Saturday. \u0022I am very grateful for this watershed moment of a first step—it is encouraging, thrilling, and has already changed SO many people\u0026#039;s lives. But I am also thinking about how this still leaves a question mark for those in the highest amounts of debt, who need the most amount of help.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), signed into law by former President Donald Trump in 2017, is projected to cost around $1.9 trillion over the next decade. Total U.S. student loan debt is currently around $1.75 trillion.\r\n\r\nDespite the deep unpopularity of the TCJA, which permanently slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, congressional Democrats have yet to fulfill their promise to undo the law, leaving the highly regressive changes mostly intact.\r\n\r\n\u0022Never forget: 83% of the Trump tax breaks are going to the top 1%,\u0022 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted Saturday.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the senator wrote, \u002287% of Biden\u0026#039;s student loan benefits are going to individuals making $75,000 or less and 0% are going to the top 1%.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Yes. It\u0026#039;s about time we stood up for working-class families,\u0022 he added.