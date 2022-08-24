THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden steps off Marine One as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on August 24, 2022 hours before a scheduled press briefing on his student debt relief plan. (Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Progressives Say Biden Student Debt Plan 'A Good Start, But Not Enough'

"In the long term, we need to keep pushing for more relief and for free public college and vocational school," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

Brett Wilkins

After years of activist organizing, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower, a move that drew both praise and admonition from progressives—many of whom want to erase $50,000 or even all educational debt.

"Every penny of student debt should be erased because college is a public good and it should be free."

Biden tweeted that in order "to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," his administration will forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who attended college without Pell Grants and who earn less than $125,000, or $250,000 as a household. Borrowers who received Pell Grants will have $20,000 in debt erased.

The president—who said he would discuss details of the plan at a Wednesday afternoon press briefing—also said that the pause on student loan repayments, first put in place during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, would be extended one final time through the end of the year.

"Today, with President Biden's announcement, 12 million American borrowers have had their educational debts erased, and millions more will be able to celebrate substantial cancellation that eases the indignity that predatory student loans have had on their lives," Melissa Byrne, executive director of the advocacy group We The 45 Million, said in a statement.

"This is a historic first step—establishing the clear authority that the president has to cancel student debt—but this should just be the beginning," Byrne added. "Now, the movement for higher education justice kicks into high gear. We need Congress to send President Biden a bill for free public college and to cancel the outstanding student loan debt that smothers the future of far too many Americans."

While appreciating that "up to 20 million people could have their balances reduced to zero" under Biden's plan, Astra Taylor, co-founder of the Debt Collective, told MSNBC that "every penny of student debt should be erased because college is a public good and it should be free."

"But there's no doubt this is a huge stepping stone—a milestone—on the path to that end," she added. "The call for debt cancellation was extremely unusual when we first raised it 10 years ago, and now the president is doing it."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted that "today is a day of joy and relief," calling Biden's move "a powerful step to help rebuild the middle class" that "will be transformative for the lives of working people all across this country."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said that "to every organizer who fought so hard, this victory is yours. This is going to change and save lives."

Some progressives implied that canceling more student debt was a matter of priorities.

Referring to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, which provided loans to buoy businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asserted: "The average amount of debt forgiveness to businesses receiving PPP loans: $95,700. If we could afford to cancel hundreds of billions in PPP loans to business owners in their time of need, please do not tell me we can't afford to cancel all student debt for 45 million Americans."

Anti-poverty activist Joe Sanberg tweeted that "any form of broad cancellation is proof that he can cancel it all. We must keep the pressure on for full cancellation and tuition-free college to make higher education accessible and equitable for all."

Others decried what they called the insufficient relief offered by the president's plan, with former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner arguing that erasing just $10,000 in debt "isn't something to be 'grateful' for."

A new poll published Wednesday by Data for Progress and Student Borrower Protection Center showed that 60% of voters support the federal government eliminating all or some student loan debt for every borrower. The survey found that more than 8 in 10 Democrats, slightly over half of Independents, and 45% of Republicans back partial or full cancellation.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Progressives Say Biden Student Debt Plan 'A Good Start, But Not Enough'

"In the long term, we need to keep pushing for more relief and for free public college and vocational school," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

Brett Wilkins ·

Mehmet Oz

Dr. Oz Condemned for 'Disgusting' Comments on Fetterman Stroke

"I know politics can be nasty, but even then," said Democratic candidate John Fetterman, "I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

Jon Queally ·

Protesters with banner reading, "Chase funds climate crimes"

US Banks Pouring $23 Billion Into Russian 'Carbon Bomb' Projects

"When you don't care who you're doing business with," said one climate campaigner, "it does translate into human suffering and lives lost."

Julia Conley ·

Dan Goldman

Corporate Democrats Maloney and Goldman Fend Off Progressives in NY Primary

Despite narrow defeat to Dan Goldman in the state's 10th District, progressive Yuh-Line Niou said her campaign showed "why betting on people is always the right choice."

Jon Queally ·

Manchin-Biden-IRA

Over 650 Progressive Groups Vow to Fight 'Dirty' Manchin Deal 'With Everything We've Got'

Broad coalition calls on Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to "stand with the communities who continue to bear the brunt of harm from fossil fuels and act to prevent wholesale climate disaster."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.