Biden Student Debt Relief Plan a 'Big Deal,' Says Sanders, 'But We Have Got to Do More'

As one of the leading voices for student loan debt cancellation among U.S. lawmakers in Congress, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday issued loud praise for President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s new plan to forgive up to $20,000 for some borrowers even as he said much more must be done to deliver higher education without the crushing financial strain of loans.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the year 2022, in the wealthiest country on Earth, everyone in America who wants a higher education should be able to get that education without going into debt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The president\u0026#039;s decision today to reduce the outrageous level of student debt in our country is an important step forward in providing real financial help to a struggling middle class,\u0022 the Vermont independent said in a statement.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nBy reducing \u0022up to $10,000 in student debt for working-class Americans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients,\u0022 Sanders welcomed how the plan would wipe away student debt for an estimated 20 million Americans while reducing the burden of debt for 43 million in total.\r\n\r\n\u0022The result of this decision,\u0022 he said, \u0022is that millions of Americans will now be in a better position to start families, or buy the homes and cars they have long needed. This is a big deal.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to his statement, Sanders released a video on social media highlighting his participation in the long fight for student debt cancellation and elevating the voices of Americans who have suffered under the overwhelming burden of their student loan obligations.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGoing beyond forgiveness of existing debt, Sanders said that policymakers and legislators in the country must be even bolder to ensure that adequate education is made available to all Americans, regardless of age, income level, or zip code.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have got to do more,\u0022 Sanders said. \u0022At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, education, from pre-school through graduate school, must be a fundamental right for all, not a privilege for the wealthy few.\u0022\r\n\r\nFar from alone among progressives, Sanders\u0026#039; call for much deeper reforms—including the end of student loan debt—was echoed by many including longtime ally Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). She tweeted:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMuch further-reaching reforms, Sanders argued in his Wednesday statement, will be necessary if the country is to fulfill the promise of delivering world-class education without saddling people with the economic chains of debt.\r\n\r\n\u0022If the United States is going to effectively compete in the global economy we need the best educated workforce in the world, and that means making public colleges and universities tuition-free as many other major countries currently do,\u0022 he said, \u0022and that includes trade schools and minority-serving institutions as well.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In the year 2022, in the wealthiest country on Earth,\u0022 Sanders concluded, \u0022everyone in America who wants a higher education should be able to get that education without going into debt.\u0022