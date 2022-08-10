Doctors Against Oz Launch Campaign Denouncing GOP Candidate as 'Quack'

Highlighting Dr. Mehmet Oz\u0026#039;s spreading of Covid-19 misinformation and his history of dispensing what one study found to be \u0022baseless\u0022 medical advice, several Pennsylvania doctors joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday in warning that electing Oz to the U.S. Senate would \u0022endanger Pennsylvanians\u0026#039; health.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We absolutely cannot trust him to have the best interests of the health of the people of Pennsylvanians and for our country.\u0022\r\n\r\nDrs. Val Arkoosh of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, Marcelle Shapiro of Perelman School of Medicine, and Lisa Perriera of the Women\u0026#039;s Centers were joined by Fetterman surrogate state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181) at a press conference at City Hall in Philadelphia, launching a statewide \u0022Real Doctors Against Oz\u0022 campaign.\r\n\r\nFetterman and the physicians are not claiming that Oz, a retired heart surgeon who is running for Senate as a Republican, is not a \u0022real doctor\u0022—but instead denouncing his \u0022history of peddling debunked supplements, dangerous fad diets, and fake miracle cures,\u0022 his financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry, and his support for \u0022Republican efforts to ban abortion in Pennsylvania, endangering the lives of women.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Not only has Oz palled around with big pharma and promoted their products on his show, but we also know that he\u0026#039;s invested in some of the same companies that are raking in billions while helping to drive up the cost of medication and force families to ration their insulin doses,\u0022 said Arkoosh. \u0022When his pharma buddies make money, Oz makes money. Oz simply doesn\u0026#039;t care about the health of Pennsylvanians.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe physicians discussed Oz\u0026#039;s long career as a celebrity doctor who hosted a TV show for 13 seasons before pivoting to a political career in 2021.\r\n\r\nAs a study published in 2014 in The BMJ found, half of the advice Oz gave out on his show was \u0022baseless or wrong,\u0022 and researchers at Georgetown University found in 2018 that more than three-quarters of his recommendations \u0022did not align with evidence-based medical guidelines.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe doctors also condemned Oz\u0026#039;s comparison of vaccine mandates \u0022to forced sterilization and lobotomies\u0022 and his claim that vaccines against Covid-19 are not \u0022true\u0022 vaccines, as well as his defense of discredited Covid-19 treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.\r\n\r\n\u0022As physicians, we take a pledge to do no harm, as part of our Hippocratic oath,\u0022 said Shapiro. \u0022We absolutely cannot trust him to have the best interests of the health of the people of Pennsylvanians and for our country.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Real Doctors Against Oz is led by \u0022members of the Pennsylvania medical community communicating their distrust of Dr. Oz, the threat he poses to Pensylvanians as quack doctor and fraud—not trusted by real medical professionals—who has always and will always put enriching himself above all else even if it means endangering people\u0026#039;s health,\u0022 said the group.\r\n\r\nIn addition to pushing ineffective and hazardous treatments for Covid-19, Oz has spent years promoting the use of diet products such as \u0022green coffee bean extract as a miracle fat-burning pill that works for everyone,\u0022 the Federal Trade Commission said in 2014. Such claims led both Republicans and Democrats on a Senate committee to \u0022scold\u0022 Oz, Real Doctors Against Oz said.\r\n\r\nOn social media on Wednesday, Fetterman shared several clips of Oz promoting \u0022magic\u0022 products \u0022that let you lose weight without diet or exercise.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022He has no problem spreading misinformation if it helps him make money,\u0022 said Fetterman of Oz\u0026#039;s claim that he intends to \u0022take on\u0022 Big Pharma as a senator, despite investing heavily in the industry.\r\n\r\n\u0022Oz has ALWAYS put profits above the health and well-being of others,\u0022 Fetterman added.\r\n\r\nAs he frequently has in recent months, the lieutenant governor added a meme poking fun at Oz for owning a home in New Jersey, as well as an image of Vince Offer, who starred in infomercials selling an absorbent cloth called ShamWow.\r\n\r\n\u0022ShamWow guy + stethoscope = Dr. Oz,\u0022 tweeted Fetterman.