Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A girl browsing a library shelf.

A student browses books at a library in San Francisco on September 10, 2019. (Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

'Catastrophic': Michigan Town Votes to Defund Library Over LGBTQ+ Material

The vote "demonstrates why forces opposed to public libraries, schools, and the taxes that pay for them are culture warring so hard," said one critic.

Julia Conley

A library in western Michigan is at risk of closing in the next year after town residents voted against a tax that would have funded 84% of the facility's budget, following a fight over a book with LGBTQ+ themes on the library's shelves.

On Tuesday, people in Jamestown Township voted 62% to 37% against approving a millage that would have been applied to residents' property taxes in order to fund Patmos Library.

"We stand behind the fact that our community is made up of a very diverse group of individuals, and we as a library cater to the diversity of our community."

The vote followed a dispute over a book called Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe, which had appeared in the adult graphic novel section and prompted some residents to speak out against the content at library board meetings earlier this year.

The library staff attempted to compromise by placing the book behind the counter, but the residents formed a group called Jamestown Conservatives and pressured neighbors to vote against the millage, which would have added $24 to property taxes for the average home in the town.

Jamestown Conservatives objected to the author's story of coming out as nonbinary and handed out flyers reading, "Pray that we can make changes and make the Patmos Library a safe and neutral place for our children," and warning that the library's director was promoting "the LGBTQ ideology."

The library director resigned in the spring, citing harassment and claims that she was "indoctrinating" children.

According to Bridge Michigan, yard signs also appeared ahead of the vote reading, "50% millage increase to GROOM our kids? Vote NO on Library!"

Without the funding from the millage, library board president Larry Walton told Bridge, the library is likely to run out of funding by the fall of 2023, after its reserves of $325,000 are used up.

Maris Kreizman, books editor for Vulture, called the vote "catastrophic."

The potential closing of Patmos Library—which will only be avoided if the town votes again on renewing the millage—comes as Republican lawmakers at the federal, state, and local levels are promoting a nationwide battle over materials teachers and librarians can share with children. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year barring public school educators from having classroom discussions about gender identity and the LGBTQ+ community.

Republicans in at least 36 states have proposed or advanced bills to restrict public school lessons pertaining to racism, the contributions of people of specific races or ethnic backgrounds, and other related issues.

The "panic" over gender identity and race discussions "was always a cover" to strip schools and libraries of public funding, said Jason Linkus, deputy editor of The New Republic.

The threat to Patmos Library "demonstrates why forces opposed to public libraries, schools, and the taxes that pay for them are culture warring so hard," said author and podcaster Jennifer Berkshire.

The vote in Jamestown followed a monthslong effort earlier this year by Ridgeland, Mississippi Mayor Gene McGee to withhold $110,000 in funding for the town's library because its collection contained LGBTQ+ material. The mayor and library reached an agreement in April, with the city agreeing that it does not have the authority to limit what appears on the library's shelves.

On Wednesday, Walton rejected a claim by Jamestown Conservatives that the vote will be a "wake-up call" for the library staff.

"A wake-up call to what? To take LGBTQ books off the shelf and then they will give us money? What do you call that? Ransom?" he asked Bridge.

"We stand behind the fact that our community is made up of a very diverse group of individuals," Walton added, "and we as a library cater to the diversity of our community."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
pro-choice campaigners in Kansas prepare to knock on doors

After Kansas Win, Abortion Rights Advocates Call Ballot Measures the 'Next Frontier'

"Ballot initiatives are a phenomenally powerful tool when there's a disconnect between the popularity of an issue and what's being enacted by politicians," said Kelly Hall of the Fairness Project.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

Sanders Crafts Amendment to Close 'Holes' in Medicare That 'Are Harming Seniors'

"Adding dental, vision, and hearing benefits to Medicare is supported by 84% of the American people," said an aide to the senator, who plans to propose including the expansion in Democrats' reconciliation package.

Brett Wilkins ·

John Fetterman with supporters

Fetterman Celebrates 1 Million Individual Donations Ahead of Return to Campaign Trail

"The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman's unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth."

Julia Conley ·

Roomba

Consumer Advocates Blast 'Dangerous' Amazon Bid to Buy Maker of Roomba

"From a privacy perspective, this is a nightmare," said one anti-monopoly critic. "From an antitrust perspective, this is one of the most powerful data collection companies on Earth acquiring another vast and intrusive set of data."

Julia Conley ·

doctor visit

98 Million in US Skipped Treatment or Cut Back on Essentials to Pay for Healthcare This Year

"People have been making trade-offs to pay for healthcare for years. Inflation has only made things worse as people are also now struggling with the high price of gas, food, and electricity," said the president of West Health, which conducted the new poll with Gallup.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders Announces Amendment to Strip All Fossil Fuel Handouts From Manchin Deal
  2. Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets
  3. 'Enormous Victory': Kansas Voters Resoundingly Defeat Anti-Abortion Amendment
  4. Welcome to the New Era of Rightwing Judicial Supremacy
  5. How to Stop the GOP From Killing Medicare, Social Security, and Us
  6. Alarm Raised Over Manchin Side Deal That Would Pave Way for Major 'Climate Bomb'
  7. Sanders Blasts 'Huge Giveaway' to Fossil Fuel Industry in Manchin Deal
  8. Mandela Barnes Slams 'Self-Serving, Multimillionaire' Ron Johnson for Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  9. With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA
  10. Fetterman Ridicules 'Out of Touch' Dr. Oz Claim About Happiness and the Super Rich
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.