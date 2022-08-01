Coalition Representing 24 Million Workers Blasts 'Dangerous' Cuellar Bill

A coalition of 40 labor and social justice groups on Monday sounded the alarm over anti-worker legislation recently introduced by right-wing Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas and two House Republicans.\r\n\r\n\u0022The latest attack on working people by Rep. Cuellar is proof positive that elections matter.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Worker Power Coalition, which represents 24 million workers, took aim at the \u0022dangerous\u0022 Worker Flexibility and Choice Act (WFCA), unveiled last month by Cuellar, along with GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) and Michelle Steel (Calif.).\r\n\r\nExperts warn the bill would gut key parts of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, impacting not only gig workers employed by ride-hailing giants like Lyft and Uber or food delivery services like DoorDash but also others whose companies want to skirt minimum wage and overtime protections.\r\n\r\nNicole Moore, a part-time Lyft driver and the president of coalition member Rideshare Drivers United, pointed to the battle over Proposition 22 in California—an industry-backed ballot measure that enabled app-based companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees but was struck down in state court.\r\n\r\n\u0022Uber and Lyft poured $200 million into Prop 22 in California to take away our rights to unemployment benefits, workplace safety, and sick time. All during a global pandemic. Now they\u0026#039;re trying to do it federally,\u0022 said Moore. \u0022Legalizing the misclassification of app-based workers would deny hundreds of thousands of workers essential workplace protections, and amount to billions of dollars in corporate handouts to a multibillion-dollar industry.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs The Hill reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nUber and Lyft have not publicly commented on the proposal. The companies directed The Hill to the Coalition for Workforce Innovation, a group both Uber and Lyft are members of, for comment.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nEvan Armstrong, chair of the Coalition for Workforce Innovation, said the proposal provides \u0022clarity and rules of the road for independent workers and businesses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The bipartisan bill strikes a balance to promote independent work while ensuring more options for benefits, support, and protections,\u0022 Armstrong said in a statement.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Jimmy Williams, president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, another coalition member, directed criticism at Cuellar and called on Democrats in Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.\r\n\r\n\u0022The latest attack on working people by Rep. Cuellar is proof positive that elections matter,\u0022 Williams said. \u0022Rep. Cuellar voted against the PRO Act, which would fix worker misclassification, to side with billionaire executives in Silicon Valley over his constituents.\u0022\r\n\r\nCuellar narrowly won a May runoff election against two-time progressive primary challenger Jessica Cisneros in Texas\u0026#039; 28th Congressional District.\r\n\r\nHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) faced criticism for backing to the anti-choice, anti-worker incumbent.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJustice Democrats, which supported Cisneros, highlighted in an email Monday that \u0022Pelosi helped conservative anti-abortion Democrat Henry Cuellar win\u0022 and \u0022now, Cuellar has a new bill with Republicans to eviscerate labor protections in America.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Cuellar is doing the bidding of gig companies like Uber and DoorDash who exploit workers by classifying them as independent contractors,\u0022 the group added. \u0022This is a terrible bill that could pass with the support of Republicans and corporate Democrats like Cuellar. Cuellar\u0026#039;s position on labor standards is one of the reasons Justice Democrats backed Jessica Cisneros in TX-28. But Pelosi, Cuellar, and big corporate money won.\u0022\r\n\r\nWilliams noted Monday that \u0022Uber and Lyft are spending hundreds of millions of dollars at the state and national levels to try to ensure they don\u0026#039;t have to play by the same rules as every other employer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The House has acted: Now, the time has never been more urgent for the Senate to hold a vote for the passage of the PRO Act,\u0022 Williams added.\r\n\r\nThe Democrat-controlled House approved the PRO Act in February 2020 and May 2021. However, it lacks the Republican support necessary to pass in the Senate unless Democrats kill the filibuster, which a few right-wing Democratic senators oppose.