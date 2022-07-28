Propelled to Victory by Dem Leaders, Cuellar Says $7.25 Too Much for Millions of Workers

Labor experts and advocates on Wednesday expressed disbelief and outrage as the details of an \u0022unconscionable\u0022 new bill purporting to expand \u0022flexibility and choice\u0022 in workplaces came to light, condemning Democratic co-sponsor Rep. Henry Cuellar for proposing the gutting of minimum wage protections.\r\n\r\n\u0022This bill would allow employers to trample on the rights of an untold numbers of workers.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Worker Flexibility and Choice Act (WFCA) was originally announced by Cuellar (Texas) and his Republican co-sponsors, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), on July 20, but it wasn\u0026#039;t until Wednesday that law professor Veena Dubal shared the text of the bill on social media, describing the proposal as \u0022terrifying.\u0022\r\n\r\nAiming to create a new classification for people working in the gig economy for companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, the bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 by establishing \u0022worker flexibility agreements\u0022 in which a worker \u0022will not be treated as an employee for federal tax purposes\u0022 and \u0022is not subject to the minimum wage and overtime protections.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe proposal would not only affect gig workers, said Dubal, who is a professor at University of California Hastings College of Law, but would \u0022carve workers out of minimum wage and overtime protections\u0022 whenever an employer sets work schedules \u0022using algorithms and incentives instead of providing secure hours.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn other words, said former New York Times labor reporter Steven Greenhouse, \u0022it seems to empower any employer—not just gig companies—to tell any worker: if you want to work for me, you must agree we won\u0026#039;t follow minimum wage or overtime rules.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRebecca Dixon, executive director of the National Employment Law Project (NELP), noted that the bill is being backed by \u0022the corporate lobby group the Coalition for Workforce Innovation (CWI), which was established to fight against growing workers\u0026#039; movements.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposal is an attempt to capitalize on the notion that \u0022flexible\u0022 working hours benefit workers, Dixon said, but \u0022because the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is already compatible with worker flexibility, it would be a fatal mistake for Congress to create a carveout for companies that demand \u0026#039;worker flexibility agreements\u0026#039; of their workforce.\u0022\r\n\r\nInstead of actually providing flexibility, said Dubal, \u0022as Uber, DoorDash, and Instacart have already done to their workforce, it would empower employers to force workers to work long and hard to eke out a living.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProgressive critics of Cuellar were hardly surprised by his sponsorship of the bill, with Usamah Andrabi of the Justice Democrats noting that the anti-choice, anti-climate, pro-NRA lawmaker voted against the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act twice.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe bill intensified outrage over the support Cuellar garnered from Democratic leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) earlier this year when he faced progressive immigrant rights advocate Jessica Cisneros in the Democratic primary for a second time, winning by just 289 votes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCuellar\u0026#039;s bill could particularly harm Texans, Cisneros noted, considering the state\u0026#039;s minimum wage is among the lowest in the nation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Texas still has a $7.25 minimum wage and Cuellar thinks working people in our district don\u0026#039;t even deserve that,\u0022 said Cisneros. \u0022How are Democrats supposed to energize South Texans for the midterms with this?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposal amounts to a \u0022boldfaced lie,\u0022 said the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).\r\n\r\n\u0022If corporate interests were actually serious about workplace flexibility, you\u0026#039;d see them supporting the rights of their employees to have a say in what goes on in the workplace; paying people wages that keep up with the rising costs of living; and encouraging working parents to take time off to care for sick children,\u0022 said John Samuelson, international president of the union.\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead, this dangerous piece of legislation seeks to deny all of these rights to working Americans AND forbid states and cities from taking any action to hold criminal corporations accountable,\u0022 he added. \u0022This bill would allow employers to trample on the rights of an untold numbers of workers.\u0022