Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo

Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on April 23, 2021. (Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

'Truly Disgusting': Alito Mocks Critics of Anti-Abortion Ruling as Pregnant People Suffer

"These people are right-wing political actors and aren't even trying to hide it," one observer said of the U.S. Supreme Court's majority.

Jake Johnson

As horror stories abound of the impact his Dobbs ruling is having on pregnant people across the United States, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito used his keynote address Thursday at Notre Dame's Religious Liberty Summit in Rome to mock critics of the opinion, which ended constitutional protections for abortion and endangered a plethora of other rights.

"I had the honor this term of writing I think the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law," Alito said in his first public address since the ruling, which was joined by the high court's five other right-wing justices.

The audience laughed in response to Alito's call-out of European officials and others who denounced the Supreme Court's gutting of reproductive freedoms, which human rights experts have decried as a grievous violation of international law. In the wake of the June decision, pregnant people have been forced to carry and deliver nonviable fetuses, denied basic healthcare even in life-threatening situations, and forced to travel across state lines to obtain abortions.

His voice dripping with sarcasm, Alito went on to say that "what really wounded me... was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision whose name may not be spoken with the Russian attack on Ukraine."

The justice's remarks—which can be watched in full on YouTube—drew outrage from observers in the United States, including members of Congress.

"Remember: it was Alito's opinion that leaked," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) replied, referencing the draft decision that emerged weeks ahead of the high court's formal ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The draft's leak likely helped solidify support for Alito's opinion among conservatives on the court, which for decades has exercised its unchecked power to erode constitutional rights. Now, with an entrenched right-wing supermajority immune from accountability, the court is ramping up its assault on fundamental freedoms.

"The Supreme Court is in a legitimacy crisis," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "Chief Justice Roberts has a responsibility to share the progress and results of SCOTUS' leak investigation."

Susan Rinkunas, a senior reporter at Jezebel, wrote on Twitter that "Alito is out here making cute little jokes about the decision he authored that is forcing women to deliver dead fetuses and risk going septic from their incomplete miscarriages."

"Truly disgusting behavior," Rinkunas added.

Some commentators welcomed Alito's public remarks insofar as they lay bare—as MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan put it—"that these people are right-wing political actors and aren't even trying to hide it."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo

'Truly Disgusting': Alito Mocks Critics of Anti-Abortion Ruling as Pregnant People Suffer

"These people are right-wing political actors and aren't even trying to hide it," one observer said of the U.S. Supreme Court's majority.

Jake Johnson ·

Demonstrators protest against high drug prices

Recession Fears Spark Calls to Stop Hiking Interest Rates and Rein In Corporate Greed

"As Americans stare down the abyss of a potential recession, Fortune 500 c-suite executives are doing better than ever," noted one critic, "while their workers' wages have severely lagged behind."

Jessica Corbett ·

Trader Joe's

'This Victory Is Historic': Massachusetts Trader Joe's Becomes First to Unionize

"Our worker-led union ensures that we are protected and properly compensated—on our terms," explained a crew member at the Hadley store.

Brett Wilkins ·

Activists take part in a candlelight vigil outside the U.N.'s Economic and Social Commission for West Asia building in Beirut to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

House Dems and Shireen Abu Akleh's Family Urge US to 'Hold Her Killers Accountable'

"When Americans are killed abroad it is more or less standard procedure for our government to open an investigation," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib. "But when the murderers wear Israeli uniforms, there is complete silence."

Brett Wilkins ·

Jon Stewart speaks to the press before a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act on July 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

'These Motherf*ckers': Jon Stewart Goes Off on GOP Turning Back on Sick Veterans

"Republicans are literally blocking care for veterans poisoned by burn pits as part of their temper tantrum over a deal to tax corporations and create clean energy jobs," said another commentator.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.