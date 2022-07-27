'Critical' Online Privacy Protections for Children Advance to Senate Floor Vote

A key U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday took what one leading child advocate called \u0022an important step toward creating a safer and less exploitative internet for children and teens.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are hopeful that lawmakers are ready to do what\u0026#039;s needed to protect young people from the unacceptable risks they face online every day in this country.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation advanced two pieces of legislation to the floor: the Kids Online Safety Act (S. 3663) and Children and Teens\u0026#039; Online Privacy Protection Act (S. 1628), also known as KOSA and COPPA 2.0.\r\n\r\nWhile some privacy advocates have raised serious concerns about KOSA, progressive proponents like Fairplay executive director Josh Golin said that taken together, the bills \u0022will provide critical privacy protections for children and teens, limit surveillance advertising, and require platforms to prioritize young people\u0026#039;s best interests.\r\n\r\n\u0022We urge Congress to pass these bills into law—for far too long, Big Tech has been allowed to regulate itself at great expense to the health and well-being of young Americans,\u0022 he added, a call echoed by other groups, from the American Academy of Pediatrics to Center for Digital Democracy.\r\n\r\nS. Bryn Austin, director of the Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders (STRIPED) at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Boston Children\u0026#039;s Hospital, also welcomed the development, saying that \u0022we are hopeful that lawmakers are ready to do what\u0026#039;s needed to protect young people from the unacceptable risks they face online every day in this country, but we know there is a long road ahead and we will keep fighting for common-sense oversight and protections on social media till the job is done.\u0022\r\n\r\nAll four organizations signed on to a Monday letter from over 100 groups that urged the committee to advance both bills and highlighted that \u0022there has been no significant federal legislation to protect children and adolescents online since the passage of COPPA in 1998—long before smartphones and platforms like Facebook and YouTube even existed.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who authored the original Children\u0026#039;s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) as a congressman over two decades ago, is spearheading the effort to pass the updated legislation, joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Protecting kids online has long been a priority of mine,\u0022 Markey said after the panel\u0026#039;s \u0022historic\u0022 vote on COPPA 2.0. \u0022But so much has changed since 1998. The threats to kids\u0026#039; privacy and well-being are more pressing than ever. Unfortunately, the sad truth is that today, too many online platforms have an insatiable appetite for young people\u0026#039;s data and attention.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Too many online platforms are built on a business model that seeks to hook consumers at a young age by any means necessary,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Too many online platforms amass troves of kids\u0026#039; personal information to power black box algorithms that amplify toxic content, harming users\u0026#039; mental and physical well-being every day. It\u0026#039;s time to address these issues head-on.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Markey\u0026#039;s office summarized Wednesday, COPPA 2.0 would:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tProhibit internet companies from collecting personal information from anyone 13 to 16 years old without the user\u0026#039;s consent;\r\n\tBan targeted marketing to children;\r\n\tCreate an online \u0022Eraser Button\u0022 by requiring companies to permit users to eliminate personal information from a child or teen;\r\n\tImplement a \u0022Digital Marketing Bill of Rights for Minors\u0022 that limits the collection of personal information from young users; and\r\n\tEstablish a first-of-its-kind Youth Privacy and Marketing Division at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which will be responsible for addressing the privacy of children and minors and marketing directed at children and minors.\r\n\r\n\r\nBlumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) are leading KOSA—which, according to its sponsors, not only \u0022provides families with the tools, safeguards, and transparency they need to protect against threats to children\u0026#039;s health and well-being online,\u0022 but also \u0022creates accountability for social media\u0026#039;s harms\u0022 and \u0022opens up black box algorithms.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the letter from more than 100 advocates welcomed KOSA\u0026#039;s efforts to hold Big Tech accountable \u0022after their repeated failures to protect children and adolescents from the practices that make their platforms more harmful,\u0022 some critics, such as Jason Kelley at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), have suggested that it \u0022would greatly endanger the rights, and safety, of young people online.\u0022\r\n\r\nFight for the Future director Evan Greer has also highlighted Kelley\u0026#039;s detailed critique from late March and said last week that \u0022KOSA is a bad bill and would be a disaster, especially for LGBTQ+ youth\u0022—a concern that other policy experts have shared.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Kelley explained:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe parental controls would in effect require a vast number of online platforms to create systems for parents to spy on—and control—the conversations young people are able to have online, and require those systems be turned on by default. It would also likely result in further tracking of all users.\r\n\r\nAnd in order to avoid liability for causing the listed harms, nearly every online platform would hide or remove huge swaths of content. And because each of the listed areas of concern involves significant gray areas, the platforms will over-censor to attempt to steer clear of the new liability risks.\r\n\r\n\r\nZamaan Qureshi, a Markey intern who also works for the Real Facebook Oversight Board, tweeted Wednesday that \u0022more still needs to be done on KOSA\u0022 along with Kelley\u0026#039;s piece.\r\n\r\n\u0022While there are kinks worth debating and ironing out, we can still recognize the historic nature of these bills,\u0022 Qureshi said, adding that \u0022we would not have gotten here without the necessary disclosures and testimony\u0022 from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.\r\n\r\nIn an early October \u002260 Minutes\u0022 interview and congressional testimony, Haugen described Facebook—which changed the name of its parent company to Meta a few weeks later—as a threat to children and American democracy.\r\n\r\nHaugen told senators that \u0022the company\u0026#039;s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won\u0026#039;t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people.\u0022