Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Mehmet Oz speaks to supporters

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz speaks to supporters on May 17, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Fetterman Challenges Ultra-Millionaire Dr. Oz to Live on $7.25 an Hour

"My opponent Dr. Oz doesn't care about the people across Pennsylvania who are hurting, and he doesn't even believe that our embarrassingly low minimum wage needs to be increased."

Jake Johnson

In a statement on Monday marking 13 years since the federal minimum wage was last raised, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman challenged his ultra-millionaire Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to live on $7.25 an hour, which is also the hourly pay floor in Pennsylvania.

"Another year, still no change to our shitty $7.25 an hour minimum wage," said Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor whose populist campaign has attacked Oz as an out-of-touch carpetbagger running to serve the interests of wealthy elites and powerful corporations.

"He should be forced to live on $7.25 an hour so that he can demonstrate to all of us how it's possible."

Oz, a former celebrity television personality who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, boasts a net worth of over $100 million.

"My opponent Dr. Oz doesn't care about the people across Pennsylvania who are hurting, and he doesn't even believe that our embarrassingly low minimum wage needs to be increased," Fetterman declared. "So since Dr. Oz, who owns 11 homes around the world including several multimillion-dollar mansions, thinks that our minimum wage is a livable wage, then he should be forced to live on $7.25 an hour so that he can demonstrate to all of us how it's possible."

The federal minimum wage was raised from $5.15 to $7.25 on July 24, 2009 as part of a series of meager increases approved by Congress two years earlier. As Fetterman emphasized Monday, "because of inflation, the minimum wage today is worth 27% less than it was worth 13 years ago, and 40% less than 1968."

"People across Pennsylvania are hurting, they are struggling," he added.

Fetterman has vowed to support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour if elected. Such a change would boost the pay of around 32 million workers across the United States, according to an analysis published last year by the Economic Policy Institute.

"It is way past time that we finally raised it to at least $15 an hour," Fetterman tweeted earlier this month. "All workers deserve the dignity of a living wage."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Child suffering from malnutrition

Extreme Heat Could Wipe Out Decades of Gain in Fight Against Child Malnutrition: Study

"What we are doing to reduce global poverty is being eroded by our lack of action on climate."

Julia Conley ·

Mehmet Oz speaks to supporters

Fetterman Challenges Ultra-Millionaire Dr. Oz to Live on $7.25 an Hour

"My opponent Dr. Oz doesn't care about the people across Pennsylvania who are hurting, and he doesn't even believe that our embarrassingly low minimum wage needs to be increased."

Jake Johnson ·

Khanna

Khanna Calls Biden EPA, FAA Refusal to Join Hearing on Lead in Children's Blood 'Unconscionable'

"I would expect this of the previous administration, but not this one."

Jessica Corbett ·

Fed Chair Jerome Powell attends a meeting

Elizabeth Warren Accuses Fed Chair of Fomenting 'Devastating Recession'

The Massachusetts Democrat warned that if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gets his way, "the resulting recession will be brutal."

Jake Johnson ·

Schumer climate protest

Congressional Staffers Arrested for Climate Sit-In at Schumer's Office

"Guess Chuck really didn't want to talk about climate today," one of the staffers quipped as police handcuffed the demonstrators.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.