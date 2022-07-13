Progressives Urge Congress to Approve $100 Billion for Biden's Clean Energy Push

A progressive coalition comprised of nearly three dozen environmental groups and labor unions on Wednesday urged Democratic leaders in both chambers of Congress to significantly increase funding for President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s executive orders to ramp up the domestic manufacturing of clean energy under the Defense Production Act.\r\n\r\n\u0022At least $100 billion should and could be allocated by the end of this fiscal year to help ensure the security of our nation and the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden\u0026#039;s executive orders on climate can only be meaningful if Congress dedicates the funding to get the job done,\u0022 Food \u0026amp; Water Watch policy director Jim Walsh said in a statement.\r\n\r\nLast month, Biden invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA), which enables the president to reorient U.S. manufacturing policy, to strengthen the domestic production of solar panels, heat pumps, and other green technologies. Thanks in large part to the leadership of first-term Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), the House Appropriations Committee has appropriated $100 million toward this effort, which has been endorsed by more than 1,000 groups, including the People vs. Fossil Fuels Coalition.\r\n\r\nAlthough the funding still needs to be approved, senators from both major parties \u0022have also called on Biden to use the DPA to support green technology manufacturing,\u0022 The Intercept reported recently, \u0022making passage into law, once the appropriations bill passes the House and is amended in the Senate, more likely.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile applauding this as a \u0022positive first step,\u0022 the coalition noted that \u0022estimates show more than $100 billion is needed\u0022 to meet the Biden administration\u0026#039;s objective of halving U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030—a goal that scientists and activists have argued is inadequate to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis.\r\n\r\nThe Energy Security and Independence Act that Bush introduced in April alongside Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would direct $100 billion—a small fraction of the nation\u0026#039;s annual military budget—to facilitate a wholesale transformation of the nation\u0026#039;s energy system through the DPA. The bill has more than 50 co-sponsors and is supported by more than 80 organizations.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re at a crisis point for our climate and our energy future, and we need action now,\u0022 said Gaby Sarri-Tobar, a campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity\u0026#039;s Energy Justice program. \u0022Biden\u0026#039;s clean energy directives add urgency to the climate fight, but Congress must fully fund this to spur the just, renewable future we need.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s no way to ramp up renewable energy production without the money to make it happen,\u0022 Sarri-Tobar added.\r\n\r\nIn letters addressed to high-ranking Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate, the coalition wrote that \u0022it is imperative\u0022 for members of Congress to approve the maximum amount of funding possible for Biden\u0026#039;s DPA clean energy orders in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations package.\r\n\r\n\u00221/1000th of the funding in [the Energy Security and Independence Act] will not be sufficient,\u0022 the coalition stressed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDominic Frongillo, executive director and co-founder of Elected Officials to Protect America, said that \u0022Biden can leverage DPA funds and the federal procurement budget of $650 billion per year to scale up clean energy technologies deployment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The cost of inaction is far more expensive and will be measured in lost lives and livelihoods, in the U.S. and worldwide.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At least $100 billion should and could be allocated by the end of this fiscal year to help ensure the security of our nation and the world through building a clean energy economy,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nKaren Orenstein, director of the Climate and Energy Justice program at Friends of the Earth U.S., issued a reminder that \u0022the cost of inaction is far more expensive and will be measured in lost lives and livelihoods, in the U.S. and worldwide.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith Republicans and corporate Democrats continuing to obstruct much of Biden\u0026#039;s legislative agenda, progressive lawmakers have implored the White House to use its executive authority to the fullest possible extent to secure a habitable planet—a call that has only grown stronger in the weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reactionary majority weakened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency\u0026#039;s ability to regulate planet-heating pollution.\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s deployment of the DPA \u0022to create secure, clean energy resources for all communities\u0022 is a praiseworthy example of \u0022sorely needed\u0022 executive action on climate, said Art Terrazas, government affairs advocate for the League of Conservation Voters. \u0022Now it is time for Congress to do its part to meet the moment on climate and provide the funding necessary for clean energy, justice, and jobs through a reconciliation package and strong FY23 appropriations.\u0022\r\n\r\nVarshini Prakash, executive director of Sunrise Movement, said that the climate emergency can only be confronted \u0022when our government steps up and launches a WWII-scale mobilization to justly transition to renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As climate disasters worsen, oil companies continue to price gouge consumers, and real investments in renewable energy have stalled,\u0022 she continued, \u0022Congress must urgently and robustly fund President Biden\u0026#039;s DPA executive order.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In a moment when young people are questioning the legitimacy of our institutions,\u0022 she added, \u0022our politicians must act to save our generation and show us what our government can do for us.\u0022