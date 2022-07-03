'Tipping Point of No Return' Feared as Amazon Rainforest Fires Surge

The Brazilian government published data Friday showing that more than 2,500 fire hotspots were recorded in the Amazon rainforest last month, the highest number for June since 2007—one of the worst years ever for the critical ecosystem.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration has only legitimized the Brazilian government\u0026#039;s anti-Indigenous and anti-environmental agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe latest report from Brazil\u0026#039;s National Institute for Space Research showed that the Brazilian Amazon has lost 1,450 square miles of jungle since the start of 2022.\r\n\r\nGreenpeace Brazil said in response to the alarming figures that the far-right Bolsonaro government\u0026#039;s systematic rampage against basic environmental protections is responsible for the surge in rainforest fires and overall deforestation, which have helped transform parts of the Amazon—long known as a key carbon \u0022sink\u0022—into sources of planet-warming greenhouse gas.\r\n\r\n\u0022Agribusiness is hitting new records for forest destruction as the dry season arrives in the Amazon,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Cristiane Mazzetti, a spokesperson for Greenpeace Brazil. \u0022Illegal burnings and deforestation have accelerated over the last three years as a direct result of the Brazilian government\u0026#039;s anti-environmental agenda that encourages the destruction of the forest.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If this trend does not change,\u0022 Mazzetti added, \u0022we will approach the tipping point of no return in which the Amazon could fail as a rainforest.\u0022\r\n\r\nBrazilian academics have warned in recent months that a Bolsonaro victory in the October presidential election would mean total demise for the Brazilian Amazon. Recent polling shows that Bolsonaro is trailing leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has vowed to pursue \u0022net-zero deforestation\u0022 if elected.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Bolsonaro remains in the power of presidency, it\u0026#039;s hopeless in terms of the environment,\u0022 Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the São Paulo-based Climate Observatory, told HuffPost in April, a record-shattering month for Amazon deforestation.\r\n\r\n\u0022There will be more deforestation,\u0022 said Astrini. \u0022The Amazon will fast forward to its collapse point.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEnvironmental groups have voiced dismay at the Biden administration\u0026#039;s failure to confront Bolsonaro on the international stage over his government\u0026#039;s assault on the Amazon. The U.S. is Brazil\u0026#039;s second-largest trading partner.\r\n\r\nLast month, during the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, President Joe Biden went as far as to praise Bolsonaro for trying to \u0022protect the Amazon.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In addition to being divorced from reality, Biden\u0026#039;s statement is remarkably tone-deaf,\u0022 Maria Laura Canineu and Luciana Téllez Chávez of Human Rights Watch wrote on the final day of the summit, where the two leaders met for the first time. \u0022Biden has shamefully squandered the opportunity to leverage his meeting with Bolsonaro to support the courageous defenders of the Amazon.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These defenders are putting their lives on the line to protect the world\u0026#039;s largest rainforest and a vital bulwark against climate change,\u0022 they continued. \u0022Biden should correct this mistake and press Bolsonaro to reverse his damaging policies, urging Bolsonaro to get Brazil back on track in fighting deforestation and protecting forest defenders from violence.\u0022\r\n\r\nDiana Ruiz, the head of forests at Greenpeace USA, said in a statement Friday that \u0022up to now, the Biden administration has only legitimized the Brazilian government\u0026#039;s anti-Indigenous and anti-environmental agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. has a responsibility to act and stop making deals with President Bolsonaro, who continues to wage an assault against Indigenous Peoples and environmental defenders,\u0022 Ruiz added.