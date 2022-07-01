Texas Panel Denounced Over Attempt to Rebrand Slavery as 'Involuntary Relocation'

Racial justice advocates on Thursday denounced a proposal by a panel of Texas educators to describe slavery as \u0022involuntary relocation\u0022 in the state\u0026#039;s revised second-grade social studies curriculum as part of an effort to comply with a law restricting how the United States\u0026#039; history of white supremacy is taught.\r\n\r\nThe Texas Tribune reports a working group of nine educators proposed the change as the Texas State Board of Education considers curriculum changes in the wake of the passage of what critics have called the \u0022white discomfort\u0022 law.\r\n\r\nPart of the proposed curriculum states that students should \u0022compare journeys to America, including voluntary Irish immigration and involuntary relocation of African people during colonial times.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the Tribune:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe suggested change surfaced late during its June 15 meeting that lasted more than 12 hours. Board member Aicha Davis, a Democrat who represents Dallas and Fort Worth, brought up concerns to the board saying that wording is not a \u0022fair representation\u0022 of the slave trade. The board, upon reading the language in the suggested curriculum, sent the working draft back for revision.\r\n\r\n\u0022For K-2, carefully examine the language used to describe events, specifically the term \u0026#039;involuntary relocation,\u0026#039;\u0022 the state board wrote in its guidance to the work group.\r\n\r\n\r\nHuman rights attorney Qasim Rashid blasted the nine educators\u0026#039; proposal as \u0022unhinged white supremacy,\u0022 while an online progressive group said it\u0026#039;s \u0022a blatant attempt to whitewash history to fit a racist worldview.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed S.B. 3, a law requiring the teaching of \u0022both sides\u0022 of historical events and issues including slavery, white supremacy, and the Ku Klux Klan. The legislation also bars educators from making students feel \u0022discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress\u0022 on account of their race. The law restricts how issues of race, slavery, Indigenous genocide, and systemic racism can be taught.\r\n\r\nAbbott also approved a 2021 law establishing the 1836 Project to promote \u0022Texas values\u0022 and \u0022patriotic education.\u0022 Under the law, public school teachers are required to \u0022give deference to both sides\u0022 when discussing historical and current events.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSlavery had been officially abolished in Texas—then part of Mexico—by Afro-Mexican President Vicente Guerrero in 1830. By that time, Anglo-American immigrants, many of them Southerners who brought slaves with them, were upsetting the demographic and cultural balance in Texas and were subsequently banned, becoming undocumented immigrants.\r\n\r\nThe Texians, as they called themselves, fought a successful revolution and in 1836 declared an independent republic whose economy depended heavily upon slave labor and the ethnic cleansing and subjugation of Indigenous and Mexican people. Texas\u0026#039; 1836 constitution legalized slavery, outlawed emancipation, and barred\u0026nbsp;free Black people from citizenship or from establishing permanent residency.\r\n\r\nNearly a decade later, Texas joined the United States as a slave state. The annexation was a major catalyst for the 1846 U.S. invasion of Mexico and subsequent conquest of more than half of its territory.\r\n\r\nSlaves in coastal Texas—which was part of the Confederacy during the Civil War—were among the last to be emancipated; the federal Juneteenth holiday celebrated on June 19 marks the day when enslaved Black people in Galveston were informed by invading Union forces that they were \u0022free.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTexas\u0026#039; \u0022white discomfort\u0022 law—which nominally applies to all races—was widely viewed as a rebuke of critical race theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project, which was developed by New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones that \u0022aims to reframe the country\u0026#039;s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States\u0026#039; national narrative.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe burgeoning reckoning with the nation\u0026#039;s racist foundation has fueled intense right-wing backlash, including Florida\u0026#039;s \u0022white discomfort\u0022 law, a wave of state-level CRT bans, and former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s ahistorical 1776 Project.\r\n\r\nTexas Republicans—who earlier this year criminalized gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth—are also vowing to advance a version of Florida\u0026#039;s so-called \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay or Trans\u0022 law targeting elementary school teachers.\r\n\r\nThis isn\u0026#039;t the first time Texas educators have tried to redefine slavery. In 2015, a state-approved social studies textbook called African slaves \u0022workers.\u0022 The book\u0026#039;s publisher, McGraw-Hill Education, subsequently revised the text.