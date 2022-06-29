'An Act of Conquest': Native Americans Condemn SCOTUS Tribal Sovereignty Ruling

Indigenous leaders on Wednesday condemned a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows authorities in Oklahoma and other states to prosecute certain crimes on sovereign tribal land, a narrowing of a landmark 2020 decision affirming Native treaty rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022The right and power of tribes to rule themselves is being dismissed in favor of state power.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting for the majority in the 5-4 Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta decision—in which Neil Gorsuch joined the three liberal justices in dissent—Justice Brett Kavanaugh asserted that \u0022the federal government and the state have concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians in Indian Country.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ruling rolls back the court\u0026#039;s 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, which affirmed that nearly half of Oklahoma is actually Native American land and that Congress must honor an 1866 treaty between the U.S. government and the Muscogee Nation, one of the numerous tribes forcibly removed from the Southeast via the genocidal Trail of Tears in the 19th century.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe Muscogee Nation tweeted that the ruling \u0022is an alarming step backward for justice on our reservation in cases where non-Native criminals commit crimes against Native people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It hands jurisdictional responsibility in these cases to the state, which during its long, pre-McGirt history of illegal jurisdiction on our reservation, routinely failed to deliver justice for Native victims,\u0022 the tribe continued.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This will have a ripple effect throughout Indian Country across the United States,\u0022 Muscogee Nation added. \u0022Public safety would be better served by expanding tribal authority to prosecute any crime committed by any offender within our reservation boundaries rather than empowering entities that have demonstrated a lack of commitment to public safety on Indian lands.\u0022\r\n\r\nStanford Law School assistant professor Elizabeth Hidalgo Reese, who is Nambe Pueblo, called Wednesday\u0026#039;s Supreme Court ruling \u0022horrifying and insulting to Indian people and tribes\u0022 and \u0022an act of conquest.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The right and power of tribes to rule themselves is being dismissed in favor of state power,\u0022 she continued, blasting the \u0022grotesque hypocrisy\u0022 in the high court\u0026#039;s logic that tribes \u0022can\u0026#039;t prosecute most crimes [on] their own land without permission from Congress because it would be anti-democratic but states... can be trusted to prosecute people on tribal lands.\u0022\r\n\r\nGary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation, said he was \u0022disappointed,\u0022 but stressed that \u0022this ruling does not affect the main holding of the McGirt decision, which affirmed tribal sovereignty and requires the United States to uphold its treaty obligations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn his Castro-Huerta dissent, Gorsuch—a reliable vote for Indigenous treaty rights who authored the court\u0026#039;s majority in McGirt—implored, \u0022One can only hope the political branches and future courts will do their duty to honor this nation\u0026#039;s promises even as we have failed today to do our own.\u0022\r\n\r\nOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt—a Republican and Cherokee Nation citizen of dubious provenance who has been accused by Cherokee leadership of attacking the tribe\u0026#039;s sovereignty—hailed Wednesday\u0026#039;s decision.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s ruling is a clear victory for all four million Oklahomans and the rule of law,\u0022 the governor tweeted. \u0022The Supreme Court upheld that Indian Country is part of a state, not separate from it.\u0022\r\n\r\nHidalgo Reese warned \u0022everyone who\u0026#039;s been asking about Indian tribes being safe havens for abortion care\u0022 following the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade and subsequent trigger bans in over a dozen states including Oklahoma that \u0022SCOTUS just made sure they can\u0026#039;t be in this Castro-Huerta opinion.\u0022