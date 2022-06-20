'Totally Unacceptable': US Rejecting 90% of Afghans Seeking Asylum Under Humanitarian Program

As a coalition of human rights groups on Monday implored the international community to do more to help Afghan refugees, new reporting revealed that the United States is rejecting the overwhelming majority of Afghans seeking to enter the country under a humanitarian program—including relatives of those who aided the U.S.-led invasion and occupation of their country.\r\n\r\n\u0022My family is in extreme danger.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, over six million Afghans have been driven out of their homes and their country by conflict,\u0022 the Alliance for Human Rights noted in its World Refugee Day statement. \u0022These numbers have been exacerbated by the Taliban\u0026#039;s seizure of power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and the critical humanitarian crisis Afghanistan is facing today.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the U.S. has resettled more than 70,000 Afghans, many of whom aided its war effort against the Taliban, CBS News reports that more than 90% of the fully adjudicated applications for entry under the humanitarian parole mechanism have been denied. Among these are translators and their families, who face grave dangers for collaborating with the foreign invaders who fought the Taliban for two decades.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is totally unacceptable,\u0022 tweeted Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMohammad, the Afghan brother of one translator for U.S. forces said he felt \u0022like a dead person but breathing\u0022 after his parole application was denied.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t feel safe,\u0022 he told CBS News. \u0022We don\u0026#039;t know what will happen in an hour. We don\u0026#039;t know what will happen tomorrow.\u0022\r\n\r\nMohammad\u0026#039;s brother is even blunter: \u0022My family is in extreme danger,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nThe Alliance for Human Rights statement highlighted that \u0022the situation has been particularly devastating for women and children, who account for 80% of newly displaced Afghans, as they face increased protection risks such as family separation, psychosocial stress and trauma, exploitation, and gender-based violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe coalition\u0026#039;s statement continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nRefugee rights are fundamental human rights. The 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 protocol protect the rights of refugees. This includes the right not to be expelled except under certain strictly defined conditions; the right not to be punished for illegal entry into a state; the rights to work, housing, education, public relief assistance, freedom of religion, access to the court system, freedom of movement within the territory, and receiving identity and travel documents.\r\n\r\nRegrettably, many Afghan refugees, including in Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, and Turkey do not enjoy their rights under international law. They continue to face brutality, violence, ill-treatment and pushbacks. They face discrimination and struggle to access basic services, education, work, identity, and travel documents. In the worst cases, they face arbitrary detentions, penalties and forced deportation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We are appalled by the increasing number of incidents of violence and serious human rights violations against Afghan refugees,\u0022 the alliance added. \u0022In the face of such egregious abuses, many governments are ignoring the great suffering of individuals in need of international protection, particularly women and children.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe groups call on nations to:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tRatify the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 protocol;\r\n\tTake all necessary measures to ensure the safe passage out of Afghanistan for all those targeted by the Taliban and other parties;\r\n\tImmediately end the forcible return of Afghan refugees;\r\n\tAllow all Afghan asylum-seekers to access a clear, transparent, and functioning asylum system, lodge a claim for international protection, and apply for resettlement; and\r\n\tProvide individuals at particular risk including human rights defenders, journalists, women leaders and activists, and LGBTQ+ persons, immediate practical support at all levels.\r\n\r\n\r\nNeighboring nations have borne the bulk of the refugee flow from Afghanistan. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), there are more than three million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, while the Iranian government says the figure is over four million in the Islamic Republic.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Afghan refugees are being deported from or rejected by numerous nations.\r\n\r\nTurkey has deported thousands of Afghans despite international outcry over the dire humanitarian situation in their homeland.\r\n\r\nIn Germany, Afghan refugees have recently been evicted from government housing to make room for Ukrainians fleeing Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of their country.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Britain, thousands of Afghan refugees remain stuck in hotels, with advocates blaming Home Office \u0022red tape\u0022 and \u0022disorganization\u0022 for rehoming delays. Meanwhile, Afghans are among the more than 100 migrants whose planned deportation from Britain to Rwanda—which was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights last week—sparked protests in London.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s tragic because all these people put their lives at risk working for the Brits and Americans in Afghanistan,\u0022 Krystyna Deuss of London told ITV, \u0022and it\u0026#039;s just so awful that they\u0026#039;ve just been forgotten.\u0022