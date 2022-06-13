Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

supporters of dominic phillips and bruno pereira

Supporters of Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira, a British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official who are missing in the Amazon, held a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London on June 9, 2022. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Police and Indigenous Group Deny Bodies Found in Search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

The reporting sparked new demands for an independent investigation into the disappearance of the journalist and Indigenous expert.

Jessica Corbett

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...

Brazilian police and a local Indigenous association are denying reporting Monday that a pair of bodies were found in the Amazon in the search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira.

"A full and transparent investigation is urgently needed."

Phillips, a longtime contributor to The Guardian, and Pereira, an Indigenous expert, were last seen over a week ago in the Javari region of the Brazilian state Amazonas. Their disappearance has alarmed human rights and press freedom defenders around the world.

News of the alleged discovery of unidentified bodies "was first reported by the Brazilian news outlet G1, citing Mr. Phillips' wife," according to the Independent, which added that the claim was denied by both a federal police statement and a spokesperson for local indigenous association UNIVAJA, which has been involved with the search.

"I've spoken with the team in the field and it's not true," said UNIVAJA lawyer Eliesio Marubo.

The Guardian shared the police statement, which said that "the information being shared that the bodies or Mr. Bruno Pereira and Mr. Dom Phillips have been found are without merit."

"As was previously stated, biological materials and personal belongings of the missing men were found and are being examined," the police statement continued, referencing items found on Saturday in an area of flooded forest by an Indigenous search team. "As soon as any finds are made the family, and the media will be immediately informed."

The newspaper noted that the Phillips' family said that the claim about the bodies came during a call with an aide to the Brazilian ambassador to the United Kingdom:

"He said he wanted us to know that… they had found two bodies," said Paul Sherwood, Phillips's brother-in-law. "He didn't describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn't been identified yet."

Sherwood added: "He said that when it was light, or when it was possible they would do an identification."

Phillips' sister told the BBC it is an "incredibly distressing and awful situation," and that "I think it's likely they've been ambushed by some illegal criminal activity there, possibly to do with illegal fishing."

Pereira had recently faced threats from people involved with illegal fishing in the region.

Related Content

Dom Phillips

'Extremely Concerning': Indigenous Expert, British Journalist Missing in Brazil

Brett Wilkins

Monday's reporting led to new calls for an independent investigation into the case.

PEN International tweeted Monday that "we urge the authorities to carry out a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and transparent investigation into the disappearance of journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and hold those responsible to account."

The U.S.-based Freedom of the Press Foundation similarly said that "a full and transparent investigation is urgently needed" and "it is vital those responsible are held accountable."

Others expressed support for the loved ones of the missing men.

"We are shocked and horrified," said Rainforest Foundation Norway. "Our thoughts are with their families."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
supporters of dominic phillips and bruno pereira

Police and Indigenous Group Deny Bodies Found in Search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

The reporting sparked new demands for an independent investigation into the disappearance of the journalist and Indigenous expert.

Jessica Corbett ·

Supporters of Julian Assange demonstrate outside the British Home Office

Doctors to Top UK Officials: 'Do Not Extradite Julian Assange; Free Him'

A group of more than 300 medical professionals warned that extraditing the WikiLeaks founder to the U.S. would make the British government complicit in his "slow-motion execution."

Jake Johnson ·

A woman gestures toward damage done by bombing in Kharkiv

'War Crimes': Amnesty Probe Details Hundreds Killed by Russia's Indiscriminate Bombing of Kharkiv

Amnesty International researchers found evidence of widespread use of cluster bombs, which can kill and injure people even after they are dropped.

Julia Conley ·

Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on January 29, 2021 in an action to call for more progress in nuclear disarmament. (Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

'Worrying Trend': Global Nuclear Stockpile Set to Grow for First Time Since Cold War

"The risk of nuclear weapons being used seems higher now than at any time since the height of the Cold War," said the director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Kenny Stancil ·

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack holds a meeting

WATCH: Second Jan. 6 Hearing Aims to Prove Trump's Willful Lies Drove Violent Insurrection

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House January 6 panel, said the committee can "prove to any reasonable, open-minded person that Donald Trump absolutely knew" he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. New Revelations Show Ginni Thomas 'Very Much a Part of Seditious Conspiracy'
  2. Poland Establishes 'Terrifying' Pregnancy Register After Banning Almost All Abortions
  3. 'This Is Terrifying': Explosion at Texas Gas Plant Spotlights Threat of LNG Industry
  4. When the US Is Truly Run by These Fascists It Will Be Too Late
  5. 'Who Were They?' Jan. 6 Panel to Name Republicans Who Sought Pardons From Trump
  6. The US Supreme Court Has Become a Right-Wing Corporate Conspiracy
  7. Critics Say Starbucks CEO Just Declared 'Permanent War' Against Union
  8. Time for a Taxpayer Revolt: How Corporatist Politicians Make You Subsidize Big Corporations
  9. Two Weeks After Uvalde School Massacre, Texas GOP Vows Ban on... Taking Kids to Drag Shows
  10. It's Time for Democrats to Stop Agreeing That the Second Amendment Protects an Individual's Right to Bear Arms
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.