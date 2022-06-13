Police and Indigenous Group Deny Bodies Found in Search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nBrazilian police and a local Indigenous association are denying reporting Monday that a pair of bodies were found in the Amazon in the search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira.\r\n\r\n\u0022A full and transparent investigation is urgently needed.\u0022\r\n\r\nPhillips, a longtime contributor to The Guardian, and Pereira, an Indigenous expert, were last seen over a week ago in the Javari region of the Brazilian state Amazonas. Their disappearance has alarmed human rights and press freedom defenders around the world.\r\n\r\nNews of the alleged discovery of unidentified bodies \u0022was first reported by the Brazilian news outlet G1, citing Mr. Phillips\u0026#039; wife,\u0022 according to the Independent, which added that the claim was denied by both a federal police statement and a spokesperson for local indigenous association UNIVAJA, which has been involved with the search.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;ve spoken with the team in the field and it\u0026#039;s not true,\u0022 said UNIVAJA lawyer Eliesio Marubo.\r\n\r\nThe Guardian shared the police statement, which said that \u0022the information being shared that the bodies or Mr. Bruno Pereira and Mr. Dom Phillips have been found are without merit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As was previously stated, biological materials and personal belongings of the missing men were found and are being examined,\u0022 the police statement continued, referencing items found on Saturday in an area of flooded forest by an Indigenous search team. \u0022As soon as any finds are made the family, and the media will be immediately informed.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe newspaper noted that the Phillips\u0026#039; family said that the claim about the bodies came during a call with an aide to the Brazilian ambassador to the United Kingdom:\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022He said he wanted us to know that… they had found two bodies,\u0022 said Paul Sherwood, Phillips\u0026#039;s brother-in-law. \u0022He didn\u0026#039;t describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn\u0026#039;t been identified yet.\u0022\r\n\r\nSherwood added: \u0022He said that when it was light, or when it was possible they would do an identification.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nPhillips\u0026#039; sister told the BBC it is an \u0022incredibly distressing and awful situation,\u0022 and that \u0022I think it\u0026#039;s likely they\u0026#039;ve been ambushed by some illegal criminal activity there, possibly to do with illegal fishing.\u0022\r\n\r\nPereira had recently faced threats from people involved with illegal fishing in the region.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMonday\u0026#039;s reporting led to new calls for an independent investigation into the case.\r\n\r\nPEN International tweeted Monday that \u0022we urge the authorities to carry out a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and transparent investigation into the disappearance of journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and hold those responsible to account.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S.-based Freedom of the Press Foundation similarly said that \u0022a full and transparent investigation is urgently needed\u0022 and \u0022it is vital those responsible are held accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOthers expressed support for the loved ones of the missing men.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are shocked and horrified,\u0022 said Rainforest Foundation Norway. \u0022Our thoughts are with their families.\u0022