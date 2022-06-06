'Extremely Concerning': Indigenous Expert, British Journalist Missing in Brazil

Human rights and press freedom defenders on Monday called on the Brazilian government to do everything possible to find an Indigenous activist and a British journalist after the pair went missing in a remote area of the Amazon rainforest just days after receiving threats.\r\n\r\nThe Guardian reports Bruno Araújo Pereira, a former Brazilian government official tasked with protecting the country\u0026#039;s uncontacted tribes, and longtime Guardian contributor Dom Phillips were last seen over the weekend in the Javari region of Amazonas state. According to the British paper, Pereira has long received threats from the loggers and miners seeking to invade and exploit Indigenous lands.\r\n\r\nResponding to the news, Greenpeace Brazil tweeted that it is \u0022urgent\u0022 that the Brazilian government—including the Ministry of Justice and Federal Police—\u0022mobilize all their resources in the search\u0022 for the missing pair. \r\n\r\n\u0022The disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips during a reporting trip in the Brazilian Amazon is extremely concerning, and Brazilian authorities must work to locate him and his traveling companion, Indigenous issues expert Bruno Pereira, immediately,” said Committee to Protect Journalists program director Carlos Martínez de la Serna in a statement. \u0022Journalists reporting on Indigenous issues are doing critical work, and must be able to do so without fearing for their safety.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPereira is a veteran Indigenous rights protector who previously worked for the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI), a federal agency. Phillips has reported on the threats posed by illegal miners and cattle ranchers to uncontacted Indigenous peoples in the Javari Valley.\r\n\r\nAmazonas Gov. Wilson Lima—who is also a journalist—tweeted that \u0022we are making the state available to support the searches and investigations into the disappearance\u0022 of Pereira and Phillips. \u0022We\u0026#039;re sending agents to the scene and we\u0026#039;ll do what we can to find them.\u0022\r\n\r\nViolence against Indigenous peoples in Brazil has surged during the administration of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has called himself \u0022Captain Chainsaw\u0022 due to his policies of economic exploitation of the Amazon and other ecosystems. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA series of Bolsonaro-backed bills that critics have dubbed the \u0022package of destruction\u0022 is currently advancing in the country\u0026#039;s National Congress. If passed and signed into law by the president, they would allow mining on Indigenous lands, relax restrictions on the use of pesticides, and, according to opponents, open the door to even more illegal logging and land seizures.