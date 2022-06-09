LNG Boom Could Add Over 90 Million Tons of Annual Emissions

A boom in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports driven by Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine could add a staggering 90 million tons or more of planet-heating greenhouse gases annually, a report published Thursday revealed.\r\n\r\n\u0022A dramatic increase in global dependence on LNG could be risky, from a climate perspective.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) publication—entitled Playing With Fire: The Climate Impact of the Rapid Growth of LNG—notes that the United States went from exporting no liquefied natural gas in 2015 to becoming one of the world\u0026#039;s leading LNG exporters by 2021.\r\n\r\nNow, with the Russian invasion causing \u0022unprecedented supply disruptions\u0022 and driving fuel prices to record levels in much of the world, the paper says the U.S. is soon expected to lead the world in LNG export capacity.\r\n\r\nThe report notes that this gas export boom \u0022will have a significant environmental impact,\u0022 as 25 LNG construction or expansion projects in the U.S., including four new terminals being built in Texas and Louisiana, \u0022could emit more than 90 million tons of greenhouse gases per year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s almost as much climate-warming pollution as 18 million passenger vehicles running for a year—more than from all the cars and trucks in Florida or New York state,\u0022 the paper says.\r\n\r\nThese potential greenhouse gas impacts \u0022would only come from operating the LNG terminals themselves,\u0022 the report notes. \u0022They do not include emissions from drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or the eventual burning of gas in homes and businesses. If these upstream and downstream contributions are accounted for, the true climate footprint of LNG would be several times higher.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlexandra Shaykevich, research manager at EIP, said in a statement that \u0022a dramatic increase in global dependence on LNG could be risky, from a climate perspective.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Although there is pressure to hurry up approvals of these LNG projects,\u0022 she added, \u0022government regulators should be careful and thoughtful in considering their significant environmental impacts.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe EIP report was released the day after an explosion rocked a major liquefied natural gas plant in Texas.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new analysis also follows a new Climate Action Tracker report detailing how, instead of heeding progressive calls to accelerate a global clean energy transition, policymakers are expanding fossil fuel production amid a worldwide \u0022gold rush\u0022 in gas production, pipelines, and LNG facilities.