Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our News Coverage is Sponsored by...

Common Dreams’ climate coverage is NOT brought to you by Chevron. Our economic reporting is NOT brought to you by JPMorgan Chase. NONE of our journalism is brought to you by Exxon or Goldman Sachs or Disney or Walmart or Amazon or Pfizer.

Common Dreams is sponsored by... people like you. Because only readers fund our independent journalism. Please chip in whatever you can to support this work during our critical Fall Campaign drive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Fracking pipeline

Sections of steel pipe lie in a staging area before being inserted underground as part of the ETP-Sunoco Mariner East 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline in a residential neighborhood of Exton, Pennsylvania on June 5, 2019. (Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Biden's LNG Export Goal 'Would Spell Climate Disaster,' Analysis Warns

"The White House vision for delivering gas to Europe will serve to deliver climate chaos across the globe, at a moment when we simply cannot build new fossil fuel facilities at all," said Food & Water Watch.

Julia Conley

As the United Nations released its latest report showing that the continued failure of wealthy countries to immediately transition away from fossil fuels will cause catastrophic global heating, a new analysis warned the White House to scrap its plans to export billions of cubic meters of fracked gas to Europe annually until 2030.

The proposal, which the Biden administration claims "is consistent with our shared net-zero goals," would generate fossil fuel emissions equivalent to 400 million metric tons of carbon each year, according to the analysis by Food & Water Watch, which warned the plan "would spell climate disaster."

"Scaling up renewables to this level would avoid over 500 million metric tons of fossil fuels, no matter if it is replaced with solar or wind. The choice is clear."

"One year of emissions from 50 billion cubic meters (BCM) of [liquefied natural gas] LNG would be equivalent to yearly emissions from 100 coal plants," reads the group's report, titled LNG: The U.S. and E.U.'s Deal for Disaster.

LNG, which is created by cooling fracked gas to create a clear, colorless liquid, has been touted by the oil industry "as the climate-friendly alternative to Russian gas, but problems arise quickly, as a standard methane leakage rate from U.S.-sourced LNG has not been measured," Food & Water Watch adds.

The U.S. is already the world's biggest exporter of LNG, with exports averaging 0.32 BCM per day in the first half of this year. More than 70% of U.S. exports went to Europe this year, and while the Biden administration's plan has promised an extra 15 BCM of LNG to Europe this year, the current pace "will triple" that pledge, according to the report.

"The White House vision for delivering gas to Europe will serve to deliver climate chaos across the globe, at a moment when we simply cannot build new fossil fuel facilities at all," said Food & Water Watch research director Amanda Starbuck. "The White House must work with political leaders across the globe to find a safer alternative than doubling down on dirty gas."

The U.N. report released Wednesday estimated that planetary heating could reach 2.9°C by the end of the century if policymakers do not shift away from fossil fuel extraction promptly—a level of heating which could threaten hundreds of millions of people with sea level rise.

Food & Water Watch also detailed the immediate harm the Biden administration will be doing to communities near fracking sites in the U.S. if it moves ahead with the LNG exports plan.

"Communities plagued by fracking experience well documented and severe environmental impacts, which fall disproportionately on frontline populations that include rural, lower-income communities and communities of color," the group's report reads. "Those living near fracking sites are at increased risk of contracting cancer and a host of other medical disorders, with pregnant women and children at even greater risk."

Related Content

A liquid petroleum tanker vessel on a refinery berth. Demand for oil has fallen so drastically during the coronavirus pandemic that companies are storing millions of barrels of oil in off-shore tankers. (Photo: Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

LNG Boom Could Add Over 90 Million Tons of Annual Emissions

Brett Wilkins

The analysis also notes that exporting 50 BCM of LNG per year would cost between $10 billion and $19 billion annually, while providing the E.U. with just 12% of its demand for gas as it faces an energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the same level of investment in utility-scale solar power could provide Europe with more than 540 megawatt-hours (MWh)—11% more energy than would would be provided by LNG.

"Onshore wind power costs aresimilar, providing 515 million MWh," reads the report. "Scaling up renewables to this level would avoid over 500 million metric tons of fossil fuels, no matter if it is replaced with solar or wind. The choice is clear."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Germany nuclear-free

Every Nuclear Plant Is a 'Dirty Bomb' in Waiting, Warns Watchdog Group

Amid accusation by Russia, Beyond Nuclear says, "Like all nuclear power plants, Ukraine's reactors are inherently dangerous pre-deployed nuclear weapons."

Brett Wilkins ·

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Warren, Michigan on October 1, 2022.

Republican Governors Association Accused of Illegal Coordination With Super PAC in Michigan

"This shady shell game between the Republican Governors Association and Get Michigan Working Again super PAC is not only a major violation of Michigan campaign finance law, but also implicates Tudor Dixon and her campaign," said the complainant.

Kenny Stancil ·

Fracking pipeline

Biden's LNG Export Goal 'Would Spell Climate Disaster,' Analysis Warns

"The White House vision for delivering gas to Europe will serve to deliver climate chaos across the globe, at a moment when we simply cannot build new fossil fuel facilities at all," said Food & Water Watch.

Julia Conley ·

Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders

Citing 'Aggressive Profiteering,' Sanders and Warren Urge FTC to Stop Kroger-Albertsons Merger

"Kroger's and Albertsons' anti-competitive policies have harmed consumers, workers, small businesses, and the economy as a whole," the two senators wrote in a letter also signed by Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

Brett Wilkins ·

Grocery shoppers are seen in Atlanta, Georgia

New Survey Suggests Populist Economic Message Can Help Dems Prevail in Midterms

A message emphasizing stagnant wages and GOP ties to price-gouging corporate interests can help Democrats beat back an "onslaught" of Republican attacks, a new memo argues.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. To Fight Inflation, Tax the Rich and Corporate Profiteers
  2. Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation
  3. Supreme Court Must Affirm Consumer Boycotts Are Protected by First Amendment
  4. So-Called GOP 'Solutions' to Inflation Are Just Another Giveaway to the Rich and Corporations
  5. In 'Affront to Justice,' Thomas Shields Graham From Subpoena in Georgia Election Case
  6. Donald Trump Isn't the Biggest Grifter in This Country. The Republican Party Is
  7. 'I Will Not Yield': Biden Vows to Fight Any GOP Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  8. In America, Democracy Can Simply Be Bought by the Billionaires
  9. Judge Who Ruled Against CFPB Took Thousands in Wall Street Campaign Cash: Watchdog
  10. 'We Don't Have to Live This Way': St. Louis School Gunman Armed With AR-15, 600+ Rounds
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.