Biden's LNG Export Goal 'Would Spell Climate Disaster,' Analysis Warns

As the United Nations released its latest report showing that the continued failure of wealthy countries to immediately transition away from fossil fuels will cause catastrophic global heating, a new analysis warned the White House to scrap its plans to export billions of cubic meters of fracked gas to Europe annually until 2030.\r\n\r\nThe proposal, which the Biden administration claims \u0022is consistent with our shared net-zero goals,\u0022 would generate fossil fuel emissions equivalent to 400 million metric tons of carbon each year, according to the analysis by Food \u0026amp; Water Watch, which warned the plan \u0022would spell climate disaster.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Scaling up renewables to this level would avoid over 500 million metric tons of fossil fuels, no matter if it is replaced with solar or wind. The choice is clear.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022One year of emissions from 50 billion cubic meters (BCM) of [liquefied natural gas] LNG would be equivalent to yearly emissions from 100 coal plants,\u0022 reads the group\u0026#039;s report, titled LNG: The U.S. and E.U.\u0026#039;s Deal for Disaster.\r\n\r\nLNG, which is created by cooling fracked gas to create a clear, colorless liquid, has been touted by the oil industry \u0022as the climate-friendly alternative to Russian gas, but problems arise quickly, as a standard methane leakage rate from U.S.-sourced LNG has not been measured,\u0022 Food \u0026amp; Water Watch adds.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. is already the world\u0026#039;s biggest exporter of LNG, with exports averaging 0.32 BCM per day in the first half of this year. More than 70% of U.S. exports went to Europe this year, and while the Biden administration\u0026#039;s plan has promised an extra 15 BCM of LNG to Europe this year, the current pace \u0022will triple\u0022 that pledge, according to the report.\r\n\r\n\u0022The White House vision for delivering gas to Europe will serve to deliver climate chaos across the globe, at a moment when we simply cannot build new fossil fuel facilities at all,\u0022 said Food \u0026amp; Water Watch research director Amanda Starbuck. \u0022The White House must work with political leaders across the globe to find a safer alternative than doubling down on dirty gas.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.N. report released Wednesday estimated that planetary heating could reach 2.9°C by the end of the century if policymakers do not shift away from fossil fuel extraction promptly—a level of heating which could threaten hundreds of millions of people with sea level rise.\r\n\r\nFood \u0026amp; Water Watch also detailed the immediate harm the Biden administration will be doing to communities near fracking sites in the U.S. if it moves ahead with the LNG exports plan.\r\n\r\n\u0022Communities plagued by fracking experience well documented and severe environmental impacts, which fall disproportionately on frontline populations that include rural, lower-income communities and communities of color,\u0022 the group\u0026#039;s report reads. \u0022Those living near fracking sites are at increased risk of contracting cancer and a host of other medical disorders, with pregnant women and children at even greater risk.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe analysis also notes that exporting 50 BCM of LNG per year would cost between $10 billion and $19 billion annually, while providing the E.U. with just 12% of its demand for gas as it faces an energy crisis.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the same level of investment in utility-scale solar power could provide Europe with more than 540 megawatt-hours (MWh)—11% more energy than would would be provided by LNG.\r\n\r\n\u0022Onshore wind power costs aresimilar, providing 515 million MWh,\u0022 reads the report. \u0022Scaling up renewables to this level would avoid over 500 million metric tons of fossil fuels, no matter if it is replaced with solar or wind. The choice is clear.\u0022