Biden's Proposed Pan-American Partnership Must Not Repeat Past 'Free Trade' Failures: Critics

In the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s proposal Wednesday to establish a new policy framework aimed at propelling the Western Hemisphere\u0026#039;s recovery from the coronavirus crisis and countering China\u0026#039;s growing influence in the region, economic justice advocates are emphasizing that any fresh pact must not repeat the failures of existing \u0022free trade\u0022 agreements.\r\n\r\n\u0022The corporate-centered free trade agreements currently in place throughout the region have been a disaster for working families both at home and abroad.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden announced the so-called Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP) during the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Americas. Speaking from a stage in Los Angeles, Biden sought to persuade several of the region\u0026#039;s leaders on the need to cooperate just days after his decision to bar Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the meeting prompted the presidents of Mexico, Honduras, and other countries to stay home in protest.\r\n\r\nIf the White House brings this exclusionary logic and sense of omnipotence to its embryonic Pan-American initiative, the results will be less than stellar for the region\u0026#039;s workers and environmental justice, Arthur Stamoulis, executive director of the Trade Justice Education Fund, warned Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Whether the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity ends up benefiting working people or just raking in more profits for big corporations,\u0022 Stamoulis said in a statement, \u0022will be determined by the negotiating objectives that the administration prioritizes, the countries involved, and the negotiating process.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to a White House fact sheet released prior to Biden\u0026#039;s speech, the goal of the yet-to-be-finalized plan is to \u0022rebuild our economies from the bottom up and middle out.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter this week\u0026#039;s summit, said the White House, the Biden administration intends to \u0022hold initial consultations with partners in the hemisphere and stakeholders\u0022 regarding the following issues:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tRevitalizing the region\u0026#039;s economic institutions, such as the Inter-American Development Bank, and mobilizing private investment;\r\n\tBuilding resilient supply chains that are \u0022transparent and free of exploitative labor conditions;\u0022\r\n\tIncreasing participation in the formal economy through public investments, tax reforms, and anti-corruption measures;\r\n\tCreating clean energy jobs to advance decarbonization and improving forestry and agriculture to protect biodiversity; and\r\n\tEnsuring sustainable and inclusive trade flows through \u0022good regulatory practices\u0022 that \u0022incentivize corporate accountability and a race to the top.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nNegotiations are expected to start in early fall, Reuters reported. An unnamed Biden administration official told the news outlet that APEP—which seeks to rejuvenate the region\u0026#039;s economy and reassert Washington\u0026#039;s clout after China became Latin America\u0026#039;s top trading partner during the Trump administration—will initially focus on \u0022like-minded\u0022 nations that already belong to U.S. trade accords.\r\n\r\nFew other details have emerged to date beyond previous White House statements about \u0022building on the foundation established by our free trade agreements in the region.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, said Stamoulis, \u0022the corporate-centered free trade agreements currently in place throughout the region have been a disaster for working families both at home and abroad.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A transparent, participatory process that puts the interests of working people front-and-center could start to correct some of the problems created by earlier pacts,\u0022 he added. \u0022A positive APEP agenda would begin with renegotiating existing deals to build upon the improvements made in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement [USMCA], including adding strong, easily-enforced labor standards; eliminating Investor-State Dispute Settlement and expansive monopoly power for Big Pharma to raise medicine prices; and inserting binding climate measures.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If the Biden administration is serious about pursuing \u0026#039;worker-centered trade policy,\u0026#039; then any new economic deals in Latin America must first aim to repair the damage from these past agreements.\u0022\r\n\r\nMelinda St. Louis, Global Trade Watch director at Public Citizen, meanwhile, posed a critical question in a statement released Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022How will the administration implement a transparent process with oversight from the public and Congress to ensure that Big Tech and other corporate interests do not turn this into another corporate-dominated, wildly unpopular trade exercise like the doomed Free Trade Area of the Americas or Trans-Pacific Partnership?\u0022 she asked.\r\n\r\n\u0022Any effort to \u0026#039;[build] on the foundation established by our free trade agreements in the region\u0026#039; must take into account how those agreements have panned out for workers in the U.S. and abroad,\u0022 said St. Louis. \u0022After more than a decade of the U.S.-Central American Free Trade Agreement, the region has experienced hardship for workers and farmers, corporate attacks on health and environmental laws, and political instability leading to deplorable human rights conditions.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor example, \u0022despite continued and pervasive violence against labor unionists in Guatemala and failure to enforce labor laws in Colombia as supposedly required under its free trade agreement, no enforcement actions have been taken,\u0022 St. Louis continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022Meanwhile,\u0022 she said, \u0022U.S. companies have shamefully attacked legitimate policies to protect health and the environment in the region, using highly controversial Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) mechanisms in these past agreements, which the Biden administration has insisted will not be included in any future [free trade agreements].\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If the Biden administration is serious about pursuing \u0026#039;worker-centered trade policy,\u0026#039;\u0022 St. Louis added, \u0022then any new economic deals in Latin America must first aim to repair the damage from these past agreements, including by renegotiating those deals to build on the innovative labor enforcement mechanisms in the USMCA, removing damaging ISDS terms, and inserting binding climate measures.\u0022