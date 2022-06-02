'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers

With Democrats decrying the proposal as \u0022madness,\u0022 Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed through House Bill 99, which would allow school districts to send teachers and other staff to school with firearms.\r\n\r\nThe legislation, which Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he \u0022looks forward to signing,\u0022 wold let school employees carry guns to school after undergoing just 24 hours of training.\r\n\r\n\u0022Teachers should not be tasked with stopping a shooter in their schools. Our lawmakers should be tasked with putting common-sense gun violence policy in place to do that.\u0022\r\n\r\nSchool districts in the state are already permitted to allow school employees to carry guns, but the state Supreme Court ruled a year ago that all employees need the same amount of firearm training a law enforcement agent would undergo before being armed—728 hours.\r\n\r\nRepublicans in the state legislature fast-tracked the bill to counter the ruling, with DeWine saying Thursday that the party had removed \u0022hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety,\u0022 allowing teachers and other employees to more easily carry weapons.\r\n\r\nThe legislation was passed just over a week after 19 children and two adults were killed in a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by a shooter wielding two semi-automatic rifles—the latest high-profile school shooting which has renewed urgent calls for an assault weapons ban that\u0026#039;s supported by more than 60% of Americans.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Republicans including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have pushed proposals to \u0022harden\u0022 schools by making them accessible only through one door and by arming school staff.\r\n\r\nIn Ohio, H.B. 99 has been opposed by teachers\u0026#039; unions, gun control advocates, and law enforcement groups.\r\n\r\n\u0022We aren\u0026#039;t trusted with the books we choose, but somehow we\u0026#039;re supposed to be trusted with a gun in school?\u0022 Shari Obrenski, vice president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said in a hearing regarding the proposal, referring to the book-banning campaign Republicans are also focusing on across the nation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nState Sen. Theresa Fedor, a Democrat, warned Republican lawmakers that they \u0022will have blood on [their] hands\u0022 if the legislation leads to a shooting in a school.\r\n\r\n\u0022I think it\u0026#039;s crazy, the bill is crazy, and the people who support it—you really need to think about what you\u0026#039;re doing,\u0022 said Fedor.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Teachers should not be tasked with stopping a shooter in their schools,\u0022 said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. \u0022Our lawmakers should be tasked with putting common-sense gun violence policy in place to do that.\u0022