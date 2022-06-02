Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sign reading "The only thing a teacher should pack is lunch"

Teachers, students, and parents rally for gun control in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2018. (Photo: Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers

"We aren't trusted with the books we choose, but somehow we're supposed to be trusted with a gun in school?" asked one teachers' union leader.

Julia Conley

With Democrats decrying the proposal as "madness," Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed through House Bill 99, which would allow school districts to send teachers and other staff to school with firearms.

The legislation, which Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he "looks forward to signing," wold let school employees carry guns to school after undergoing just 24 hours of training.

"Teachers should not be tasked with stopping a shooter in their schools. Our lawmakers should be tasked with putting common-sense gun violence policy in place to do that."

School districts in the state are already permitted to allow school employees to carry guns, but the state Supreme Court ruled a year ago that all employees need the same amount of firearm training a law enforcement agent would undergo before being armed—728 hours.

Republicans in the state legislature fast-tracked the bill to counter the ruling, with DeWine saying Thursday that the party had removed "hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety," allowing teachers and other employees to more easily carry weapons.

The legislation was passed just over a week after 19 children and two adults were killed in a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by a shooter wielding two semi-automatic rifles—the latest high-profile school shooting which has renewed urgent calls for an assault weapons ban that's supported by more than 60% of Americans.

Meanwhile, Republicans including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have pushed proposals to "harden" schools by making them accessible only through one door and by arming school staff.

In Ohio, H.B. 99 has been opposed by teachers' unions, gun control advocates, and law enforcement groups.

"We aren't trusted with the books we choose, but somehow we're supposed to be trusted with a gun in school?" Shari Obrenski, vice president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, said in a hearing regarding the proposal, referring to the book-banning campaign Republicans are also focusing on across the nation.

State Sen. Theresa Fedor, a Democrat, warned Republican lawmakers that they "will have blood on [their] hands" if the legislation leads to a shooting in a school.

"I think it's crazy, the bill is crazy, and the people who support it—you really need to think about what you're doing," said Fedor.

"Teachers should not be tasked with stopping a shooter in their schools," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. "Our lawmakers should be tasked with putting common-sense gun violence policy in place to do that."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Workers remove debris from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 11, 2021, after it was hit by a tornado.

House Dems Say Amazon 'Obstructing' Probe of Warehouse Collapse That Killed Six

A congressional review of last year's tragedy "seeks to determine whether Amazon's corporate practices put employee safety first, or… is merely paying lip service to this principle."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sign reading "The only thing a teacher should pack is lunch"

'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers

"We aren't trusted with the books we choose, but somehow we're supposed to be trusted with a gun in school?" asked one teachers' union leader.

Julia Conley ·

An elementary school student finishes a meal

'Disaster for Millions of Kids' Looms as GOP Obstruction Threatens School Meal Programs

"There is no reason that children should go hungry in the world's wealthiest nation," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman. "Congress needs to renew the federal school lunch waivers."

Jake Johnson ·

A fire burns trees next to grazing land in the Amazon basin in Ze Doca, Brazil. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Scientists Urge 'Transformative Change' to Stave Off Climate, Biodiversity Collapse

"As the window to avoid far-reaching and irreversible impacts on people and nature rapidly closes, the current actions to address these global challenges are insufficient."

Jessica Corbett ·

oil refinery

Critics Warn GOP Climate Plan 'Farce' Is Recipe for Planetary Disaster

One campaigner said the Republican strategy—which calls for increasing fossil fuel extraction and exports—"sounds like it was concocted by a comic book supervillain."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.