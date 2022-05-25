'Ted Cruz, F-ck You!': Anger Erupts at Gun-Loving GOP After Mass Slaughter in Texas

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, was among those who refused to hide his fury at the right-wing lawmakers whose allegiance to the powerful gun lobby has allowed mass killings like the one in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday to continue.\r\n\r\nOn Twitter Wednesday, Guttenberg railed against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who took $300,000 in donations from the gun lobby during his last Senate race, after the senator said he was \u0022fervently lifting up in prayer\u0022 the victims of the shooting.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ted Cruz, FUCK YOU,\u0022 said the gun control advocate. \u0022This is on your hands. Don\u0026#039;t put out messages like this.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;d like to tell them all to go F-off because of what they did, what they do. The way they politicize guns and violence led us to this day.\u0022\r\n\r\nGuttenberg\u0026#039;s comments came a day after he appeared on MSNBC to offer support to the 21 families who lost loved ones in the southwest Texas town before saying pro-gun politicians \u0022fucking failed our kids again\u0022 and calling on Cruz to work with Democrats to pass gun control legislation.\r\n\r\n\u0022You be the Republican who says, \u0026#039;I\u0026#039;ve had enough,\u0026#039; because if you don\u0026#039;t, get your ass out of office, you don\u0026#039;t belong there,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nCruz is scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association\u0026#039;s (NRA) conference taking place in Houston this weekend.\r\n\r\nThe senator has told activists in recent years that \u0022it\u0026#039;s not that easy\u0022 to pass gun control legislation such as universal background check requirements—which are supported by the vast majority of Americans, including 72% of NRA members.\r\n\r\n\u0022I guess cashing his check from the NRA this weekend will be pretty easy, though,\u0022 writer and gun control advocate Ben Jackson said.\r\n\r\nIn addition to Murphy, who angrily asked Republican lawmakers, \u0022Why are you here?\u0022 in his Senate floor speech, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) unleashed on his right-wing colleagues including Cruz and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Sinema has objected to filibuster reform, making it impossible for her own party to pass gun control legislation as well as other Democratic agenda items.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Fuck you, Ted Cruz, you fucking baby killer,\u0022 Gallego said.\r\n\r\nAt the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, civil rights attorney Sherilynn Ifill cautioned the majority of Americans who support gun control against believing Cruz\u0026#039;s claim that \u0022nothing can be done\u0022 to keep mass shootings from happening.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is designed to make you give in to the exhaustion of this moment,\u0022 Ifill said. \u0022Don\u0026#039;t believe it. It\u0026#039;s a lie. We have power if we mobilize it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Every lawmaker at every level who has refused to adopt reasonable gun control—who has allowed guns and high-capacity magazines to fall into the hands of those who should not have them—who has ignored the safety of our children and communities—should search their hearts and recalculate their priorities,\u0022 said Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director of MomsRising.\r\n\r\n\u0022America\u0026#039;s moms do not want to raise our children in a country with so much violence, where our children are not safe, where mass shootings are commonplace, where there are more guns than people,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\u0022We deserve better. We will work to make sure lawmakers who protect our children and communities are elected, we will push hard for gun safety measures, and we will hold each other close and love and care for each other,\u0022 Rowe-Finkbeiner added. \u0022We do all this because no mother, father, child, son, daughter, or community should ever have to endure losses like those that happened today.\u0022