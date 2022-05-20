To 'Have Our Own Media' Is Key to Political Power, Orbán Tells US Right-Wingers

Right-wing activists from the U.S. and Europe gathered for the Conservative Political Action Conference this week in Budapest, where Hungary\u0026#039;s authoritarian ruler Viktor Orbán on Thursday advised them to assert control of mass media in order to defeat progressive forces.\r\n\r\nThe call from Prime Minister Orbán—reelected last month for a fourth consecutive term—came during a keynote address on the first of the two-day CPAC gathering, held for the first time in Europe.\r\n\r\nU.S. media and international outlets were denied accreditation to attend to the event.\r\n\r\nIn his remarks, Orbán called both former GOP President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson—whose Fox News news show repeatedly pushes racist rhetoric including the so-called \u0022replacement theory\u0022—his friends.\r\n\r\nOutlining a path for Republicans to seize further power, the Hungarian leader blasted what he asserted was \u0022the domination of public life by progressive liberals\u0022 who \u0022occupy the dominant positions in the media.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe also called for foreign policy to be rooted in \u0022a clear and simple antithesis to the progressives: the Nation First! Hungary First! America First! We need foreign policy based on our interests.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt\u0026#039;s also necessary, he said, to \u0022have our own media.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The root of the problem is that the modern Western media aligns itself with the views of the left,\u0022 he asserted. Orbán suggested multiple corporate media outlets were \u0022in the service of the Democratic Party,\u0022 naming CNN and The New York Times.\r\n\r\n\u0022Naturally,\u0022 he said, \u0022the Grand Old Party, too, has allied media outlets, but they are no match for the liberals\u0026#039; dominance of the media. My friend Tucker Carlson stands alone and immovable. His show has the highest audience figures. What does this mean? It means that there should be shows like his day and night—or, as you say, 24/7.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther recommendations Orbán offered were for the GOP to create more ideologically driven institutions like \u0022think tanks, educational centers,\u0022 for \u0022If they run out, we will run out of ammunition.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The progressives are threatening the whole of Western civilization,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must take back the institutions in Washington and Brussels\u0022 and \u0022coordinate the movement of our troops, because we face a great challenge,\u0022 said Orbán, calling 2024 a \u0022decisive year\u0022 because of national elections in the U.S. as well as for the European Parliament.\r\n\r\nOrbán has come under sharp criticism from human rights defenders on a number of issues, from anti-migrant screeds and policies to attempts to \u0022muzzle\u0022 critical voices and trample on LGBTQ rights.\r\n\r\nAccording to Reporters Without Borders, Orbán is also \u0022a press freedom predator\u0022 who \u0022has built a media empire whose outlets follow his party\u0026#039;s orders.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Orbán has unceasingly attacked media pluralism and independence,\u0022 the group said.\r\n\r\nRSF has noted that Hungary \u0022is the only European Union member suspected of having arbitrarily monitored journalists using Pegasus software. In addition, in the context of official smear campaigns, journalists critical of the government are harassed online by ruling party supporters.\u0022