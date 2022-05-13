'Reprehensible': Biden Slammed for Urging States to Spend Untapped Covid Funds on Cops

News that President Joe Biden is planning to urge states and cities to use unspent money from last year\u0026#039;s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to further increase police funding elicited furious responses on social media Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Incredibly bleak and symptomatic. Money allocated to care for humans will be used to cage and kill them instead.\u0022\r\n\r\nNBC News first reported that the president is expected to make his reallocation request on Friday during a White House event with mayors and law enforcement officials. The meeting is scheduled to take place just one day after Politico reported that the Biden administration is preparing to ration vaccines as Senate Republicans continue to stonewall a multibillion-dollar Covid-19 aid package.\r\n\r\nBiden administration officials warned last week that a coronavirus wave this fall and winter could infect up to 100 million people nationwide. The ongoing pandemic has already led to more than one million deaths in the U.S. and 15 million globally.\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s request to shift untapped funds previously authorized to improve public health toward notoriously violent police departments is \u0022incredibly bleak and symptomatic,\u0022\u0026nbsp;tweeted\u0026nbsp;journalist Sam Alder-Bell. \u0022Money allocated to care for humans will be used to cage and kill them instead.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTexas journalist Andrea Grimes lamented that the leader of the Democratic Party is responding to mass death not by demanding transformative policies such as Medicare for All and stronger labor protections but rather by giving additional resources to cops who have shot and killed more than 5,000 people in the U.S. since 2015, including at least 1,050 in the past year alone.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPolice kill civilians in the U.S. at a far higher rate than their counterparts in comparable countries. People in the U.S. have also died from Covid-19 at a significantly higher rate than people in other wealthy nations—with poor counties suffering twice as many deaths as rich ones. Both public health crises, progressives argue, are indictments of America\u0026#039;s profoundly unequal socio-economic order, which lacks lifesaving rights like universal healthcare, paid sick leave, and other benefits enjoyed in countries with higher levels of union density.\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022a number of major cities have reported surges in crime rates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,\u0022 NBC News reported that \u0022the White House said it is pushing local governments to spend the money before the summer months, when there has historically been more violent crime compared to winter months.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut given that the American Rescue Plan already provided cities with billions of dollars to prevent police spending cuts due to coronavirus-induced budget shortfalls, and with confirmed Covid-19 cases climbing nationwide, public health experts and advocates implored local jurisdictions to spend money in ways that will help defeat the ongoing pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. should instead use unspent funds to upgrade ventilation in schools and other public settings,\u0022 said Anne Sosin, a policy fellow at Dartmouth University. \u0022Investments in indoor air quality now will have benefits far beyond Covid.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat message was echoed by Matthew Cortland, a lawyer and senior fellow at Data for Progress.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Are you going to have cops shoot the virus?\u0022 Cortland asked sarcastically. \u0022The virus has killed far more Americans than violent crime has.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The real crime,\u0022 Cortland added, \u0022is giving this money to cops instead of using it for air cleaning to protect the American people from the airborne plague that has killed more than a million of us.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf the money isn\u0026#039;t going to be spent on improving indoor air quality, progressive economists have urged states and cities to use unspent Covid-19 relief funds to give the education workforce a raise to combat growing staffing shortages in public schools.