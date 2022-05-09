In Rebuke to Biden, Mexico Says No Nation Should Be Excluded from Americas Summit

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that no nation in the Western Hemisphere should be left out of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, directly refuting Washington\u0026#039;s attempt to bar Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the U.S.-hosted meeting.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nobody should exclude anyone,\u0022 López Obrador said during a public event in Cuba, according to Reuters.\r\n\r\nThe Mexican leader\u0026#039;s remarks come as the U.S. State Department has indicated that government representatives from three Latin American countries are unlikely to be invited to the June summit in Los Angeles.\r\n\r\n\u0022Cuba, Nicaragua, the [Nicolás] Maduro regime [in Venezuela] do not respect the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and therefore I don\u0026#039;t expect their presence,\u0022 Western Hemisphere Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said in an interview last week.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s [U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s] decision,\u0022 Nichols added, \u0022but I think the president has been very clear about the presence of countries that by their actions do not respect democracy—they will not receive invitations.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing Obama-era efforts to normalize relations with Cuba, the Trump administration adopted more than 200 policies designed to punish the Caribbean island. Despite Democratic lawmakers\u0026#039; pleas and Biden\u0026#039;s own campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor\u0026#039;s \u0022failed\u0022 approach, the White House has implemented additional sanctions in recent months.\r\n\r\nSpeaking from Havana on Sunday, López Obrador vowed to continue pushing the U.S. to lift its 60-year embargo on Cuba.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Biden has described the 2021 reelection of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as fraudulent.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition, Washington does not officially recognize elected Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate leader of the South American country even though he was reelected last year in a contest that U.S. legal observers called fair.\r\n\r\nInstead, the U.S. recognizes Juan Guaidó—an unelected and unpopular right-wing opposition figure who was a key player in the unsuccessful Trump-backed effort to overthrow Maduro in 2019—as president.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden went so far as to invite the Venezuelan coup leader to his administration\u0026#039;s so-called Summit for Democracy in December.