Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Dec. 8, 2020.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on December 8, 2020. (Photo: by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

In Rebuke to Biden, Mexico Says No Nation Should Be Excluded from Americas Summit

"Nobody should exclude anyone," said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, challenging U.S. President Joe Biden's effort to ostracize Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Kenny Stancil

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that no nation in the Western Hemisphere should be left out of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, directly refuting Washington's attempt to bar Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the U.S.-hosted meeting.

"Nobody should exclude anyone," López Obrador said during a public event in Cuba, according to Reuters.

The Mexican leader's remarks come as the U.S. State Department has indicated that government representatives from three Latin American countries are unlikely to be invited to the June summit in Los Angeles.

"Cuba, Nicaragua, the [Nicolás] Maduro regime [in Venezuela] do not respect the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and therefore I don't expect their presence," Western Hemisphere Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said in an interview last week.

"It's [U.S. President Joe Biden's] decision," Nichols added, "but I think the president has been very clear about the presence of countries that by their actions do not respect democracy—they will not receive invitations."

Following Obama-era efforts to normalize relations with Cuba, the Trump administration adopted more than 200 policies designed to punish the Caribbean island. Despite Democratic lawmakers' pleas and Biden's own campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor's "failed" approach, the White House has implemented additional sanctions in recent months.

Speaking from Havana on Sunday, López Obrador vowed to continue pushing the U.S. to lift its 60-year embargo on Cuba.

Meanwhile, Biden has described the 2021 reelection of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as fraudulent.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Dec. 8, 2020.

In Rebuke to Biden, Mexico Says No Nation Should Be Excluded from Americas Summit

"Nobody should exclude anyone," said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, challenging U.S. President Joe Biden's effort to ostracize Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Kenny Stancil ·

Demonstrators hold a sit-in calling for an end to the filibuster

Nonviolent Direct Actions to Target Manchin and Sinema Over 'Corrupt Obstruction'

"Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are protecting an abused, outdated Senate rule—the filibuster—and the profits of their corporate donors over our people, our democracy, and our planet."

Jake Johnson ·

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters

McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe

"Nationwide abortion ban: that's the goal of anti-abortion politicians if they regain power in Washington this November," warned Planned Parenthood Action.

Jake Johnson ·

Russian forces bombed a Ukrainian school

Russian Airstrike on Ukrainian School Reportedly Kills Dozens

The regional governor of Luhansk said that "60 people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

Jake Johnson ·

Lula speaks to a crowd of supporters

Lula Launches Campaign to Unseat Far-Right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

"Brazil will have the opportunity to decide which country it will be for the next few years, and for generations to come," said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. "The Brazil of democracy or authoritarianism?"

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  3. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  4. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  5. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  6. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  7. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  8. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  9. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  10. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.