Democratic AGs Position Themselves as 'Last Line of Defense' If Roe Falls

Democratic state attorneys general and candidates are gearing up to play a key role in the fight for abortion rights in the wake of Politico revealing a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade amid the GOP plotting to pass a nationwide ban if they regain control of Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022While this decision is not yet final, this is a moment we\u0026#039;ve been preparing for and we\u0026#039;re already fighting back.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe reversal of Roe could outlaw abortion in up to 26 states, due to trigger bans and other existing laws, according to the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute.\r\n\r\nCNN noted last week that \u0022the inability of Democrats in Washington, despite narrow majorities in Congress and President Joe Biden in the White House, to come up with the votes to pass federal legislation guaranteeing abortion rights—and the likelihood that, even if they were to retain or build on those majorities, action would be difficult—has positioned Democratic state leaders as the last line of defense against Republican efforts to seize on the court\u0026#039;s potential decision and move forward seeking either to ban or severely restrict the right to an abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\nRepresentatives for both the Democratic Governors Association and the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) pointed to Justice Samuel Alito\u0026#039;s forthcoming opinion as a wake-up call for what is at stake in this year\u0026#039;s state-level races.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Roe is overturned, this fight will move squarely into the states,\u0022 DAGA communications director Geoff Burgan told CNN, \u0022and we need national donors, both large and small, to recognize that reality and invest in electing Democratic AGs this year.\u0022\r\n\r\nA new memo from the organization first reported Friday by The New Republic details plans to boost paid media and services to up to $30 million \u0022in support of incumbent Democratic AGs and DAGA-backed candidates in battleground states like Georgia, Arizona, and others to come.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to announcing the nearly 40% increase in spending on such races compared to the 2018 campaign cycle, the memo highlights DAGA\u0026#039;s requirement that \u0022endorsed attorneys general and candidates must publicly support abortion access and reproductive healthcare.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe memo came after DAGA co-chairs Aaron Ford of Nevada and Kathy Jennings of Delaware released a statement calling news of the draft opinion \u0022devastating and disturbing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While this decision is not yet final, this is a moment we\u0026#039;ve been preparing for and we\u0026#039;re already fighting back,\u0022 they said. \u0022Since 2019, we\u0026#039;ve been the only Democratic political committee with an explicit litmus test for supporting abortion access, and we are doubling down on the importance of protecting this right, especially if Roe falls and the right to abortion care is dismantled.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We must show up at the ballot box this year and vote to protect abortion access,\u0022 the pair added. \u0022Alongside leaders in the reproductive rights movement, we are proud to be part of this fight and will never let up on ensuring the people of our states can access reproductive healthcare safely.\u0022\r\n\r\nFord, Jennings, and other Democratic AGs have also spoken out individually since the leak.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWisconsin\u0026#039;s Democratic AG, Josh Kaul—who is seeking reelection this year—said that \u0022because of the importance of the freedom at stake, but also because of the need to use our resources as efficiently as possible,\u0022 the state Department of Justice won\u0026#039;t investigate or prosecute alleged violations of an 1849 abortion ban that could take effect if Roe is reversed.\r\n\r\n\u0022As long as I\u0026#039;m attorney general, we will not be using any resources for those purposes,\u0022 Kaul told the Wisconsin State Journal, also noting that his agency has the authority to provide legal guidance to district attorneys and training to law enforcement.\r\n\r\n\u0022I do not think that a ban on abortion should be enforced by any DA or law enforcement agency,\u0022 he said, \u0022both because it infringes on a fundamental freedom, but also because the resources of those agencies, and DOJ likewise, are much better used investigating things like violent crime or drug trafficking and should not be going towards trying to prosecute people for their involvement in abortions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDemocratic attorney general candidates are also speaking out—like Kris Mayes, who told Politico that \u0022I\u0026#039;m going to make it clear to Arizonans that they can protect reproductive rights by electing me AG.\u0022\r\n\r\nGeorgia state Sen. Jen Jordan (D-6), an AG hopeful who\u0026#039;s known nationally for advocating for abortion rights, has vowed not to enforce a six-week state ban that could take effect.\r\n\r\nIn Politico\u0026#039;s Monday report—highlighting how Democrats have been \u0022pitching themselves as the last line of defense for the right to terminate a pregnancy\u0022 since even before Alito\u0026#039;s draft became public—Jordan noted a shift since former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s days in office.\r\n\r\n\u0022During the Trump years the AGs were trying to protect their constituents from the overreach of the administration and policies they saw as both unconstitutional and likely to hurt people. But what\u0026#039;s interesting is that now AGs are having to stand up to overreach from their own states,\u0022 she said. \u0022Our legislature—House and Senate—is controlled by Republicans and thanks to gerrymandering that\u0026#039;s not going away anytime soon. So the only person standing in the gap would be an AG.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDemocratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel—whose office last month filed Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer\u0026#039;s suit to strike down the state\u0026#039;s 1931 abortion ban—is up for reelection this fall and has similarly pledged not to enforce the law if it takes effect. She discussed her position Sunday on NBC\u0026#039;s \u0022Meet the Press.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Well, there\u0026#039;s 83 duly elected prosecutors for every county in our state. As attorney general, I have statewide jurisdiction. And I ran on a platform of understanding that likely during the course of my term, Roe v. Wade would be overturned,\u0022 she said. \u0022And this incredibly draconian and strict 1931 law would criminalize abortion in this state with virtually no exceptions—no exception for rape, for incest, no exception for medical emergencies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And understanding that the lives of our 2.2 million women who are of childbearing age in this state, their lives would be at risk,\u0022 she continued. \u0022I refuse to enforce this draconian law that will endanger their lives and put at jeopardy the health, safety, and welfare of the lives of each and every woman in the state of Michigan.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNessel reiterated her commitment to protecting the lives of Michiganders who would be endangered by the looming reinstatement of the ban in Politico\u0026#039;s Monday report.\r\n\r\n\u0022The AG is an absolutely pivotal position,\u0022 she also said. \u0022We are not only the one authority with the power to prosecute cases in all counties in the state, but we also have unique oversight authorities when it comes to licensing and regulation.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, in states friendlier to reproductive rights, top officials are preparing for an influx of patients who can\u0026#039;t access abortions where they live.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDemocratic New York Attorney General Letitia James joined with state Sen. Cordell Cleare (D-30) and Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-34) to announce a bill that would establish the Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program, which would increase resources for abortion providers in the state.\r\n\r\n\u0022We know what happens when women are unable to control their own bodies and make their own choices and we will not go back to those dark times,\u0022 James declared. \u0022New York must lead the fight to keep abortion safe and accessible for all who seek it.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe legislation, she added, \u0022will ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from states that ban abortion have access to the care they need and deserve. No matter what happens in the weeks to come, New York will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.\u0022\r\n\r\nThis post has been updated with details about the lawsuit in Michigan.