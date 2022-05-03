AOC Says Democrats Must 'Leave It All on the Field' to Defend Abortion Rights

After a leaked draft ruling provided the most concrete evidence yet that the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority is set to end the constitutional right to abortion, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez late Monday said Democrats in Congress must pull out all the stops to enshrine Roe v. Wade into federal law as \u0022people\u0026#039;s futures and equality are on the line.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need all of the above. This is an emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these—to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, and have a president who uses his legal authority to break through congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote in a pair of tweets. \u0022It\u0026#039;s high time we do it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If we don\u0026#039;t, what message does that send? We can\u0026#039;t sit around, finger point, and hand-wring,\u0022 the New York Democrat added. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time to be decisive, lead with confidence, fight for a prosperous future for all, and protect the vulnerable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn September 2021—weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court let Texas\u0026#039; draconian abortion ban take effect—the House of Representatives passed the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act (WHPA), legislation that would enshrine into federal law the right to abortion care free from medically unnecessary restrictions such as mandatory waiting periods, which are commonplace in states across the U.S.\r\n\r\n\u0022Removing medically unjustified restrictions on abortion services would constitute one important step on the path toward realizing reproductive justice,\u0022 the legislation states. \u0022This Act is intended to protect all people with the capacity for pregnancy—cisgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals, those who identify with a different gender, and others—who are unjustly harmed by restrictions on abortion services.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If there aren\u0026#039;t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the bill has stalled in the U.S. Senate thanks to opposition from the entire Republican caucus and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), an opponent of abortion who has previously voted to defund Planned Parenthood. Earlier this year, Manchin joined Senate Republicans in filibustering the WHPA.\r\n\r\nOther progressive lawmakers joined Ocasio-Cortez in calling on Democratic leaders to do everything in their power—including launching another push to abolish the 60-vote legislative filibuster—to defend abortion rights from the Supreme Court and Republicans, who are reportedly scheming to pursue a nationwide abortion ban if they take control of Congress in November and the high court overturns Roe.\r\n\r\n\u0022This will endanger the very people who need access to legal abortion,\u0022 Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said of the leaked draft ruling authored by right-wing Justice Samuel Alito. \r\n\r\nThe draft opinion states that Roe, a 1973 decision, was \u0022egregiously wrong from the start\u0022 and should be overturned along with Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 ruling that largely reaffirmed Roe.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Senate must pass the House legislation to codify Roe, abolish the filibuster, and expand SCOTUS,\u0022 Tlaib added late Monday.\r\n\r\nManchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) tanked their party\u0026#039;s attempt to temporarily weaken the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation earlier this year and—to the dismay of progressives—Democrats have done nothing since to diminish the 60-vote rule\u0026#039;s power.\r\n\r\n\u0022Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. Expand the Supreme Court. Protect abortion rights by any means necessary,\u0022 Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) tweeted Tuesday. \u0022We need all of the above. This is an emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a joint statement after Politico published Alito\u0026#039;s draft opinion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned the document as an \u0022abomination,\u0022 arguing it would mark \u0022one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut the Democratic leaders didn\u0026#039;t provide any indication that they intend to\u0026nbsp;target the filibuster as part of a renewed effort to pass the WHPA.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to CBS News Monday night, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)—the lead sponsor of the WHPA in the Senate—said congressional Democrats are \u0022going to support states that resist\u0022 the Supreme Court but lamented that options at the federal level are \u0022limited\u0022 due to the party\u0026#039;s narrow majority in the upper chamber.\r\n\r\nSuch an excuse for inaction is unlikely to satisfy progressive members of Congress or advocates who are planning to take to the streets in the nation\u0026#039;s capital and across the country Tuesday.\r\n\r\nSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Budget Committee, urged his colleagues to \u0022pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And if there aren\u0026#039;t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not,\u0022 Sanders added, \u0022we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.\u0022