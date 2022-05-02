Young Rural Progressives Have a Message for the Democratic Establishment

Arguing that the Democratic Party and its candidates have \u0022willfully abandoned rural communities\u0022 as they focus on winning in the cities and suburbs, a progressive Maine state lawmaker and her campaign manager offer a dire warning—and solutions—in a Monday op-ed.\r\n\r\n\u0022The only way for Democrats to regain traction in rural places is by running strong campaigns in districts that usually back Republicans.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting in The New York Times, Maine state Sen. Chloe Maxmin (D-13) and Canyon Woodward accuse Democrats of being \u0022out of touch and impersonal\u0022 in their approach to rural voters. As a result, \u0022Republicans control dozens of state legislatures, and Democrats have only tenuous majorities in Congress at a time in history when we simply can\u0026#039;t afford to cede an inch.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The party can\u0026#039;t wait to start correcting course,\u0022 they assert. \u0022It may be too late to prevent a blowout in the fall, but the future of progressive politics—and indeed our democracy—demands that we revive our relationship with rural communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As two young progressives raised in the country, we were dismayed as small towns like ours swung to the right,\u0022 they write. \u0022But we believed that Democrats could still win conservative rural districts if they took the time to drive down the long dirt roads where we grew up, have face-to-face conversations with moderate Republican and independent voters, and speak a different language, one rooted in values rather than policy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe authors continue:\r\n\r\n\r\nIt worked for us. As a 25-year-old climate activist with unabashedly progressive politics, Chloe was an unlikely choice to be competitive—let alone win—in a conservative district that falls mostly within the bounds of a rural Maine county that has the oldest population in the state. But in 2018, she won a state House seat there with almost 53% of the vote.\r\n\r\nTwo years later, she ran for state Senate, challenging the highest-ranking Republican in state office, the Senate minority leader. And again, in one of the most rural districts in the state, voters chose the young, first-term Democrat who sponsored one of the first Green New Deal policies to pass a state legislature.\r\n\r\n\r\nMaxmin and Woodward argue that candidates \u0022need not be Joe Manchin-like conservative\u0022 to win rural elections, a reference to the right-wing U.S. senator from West Virginia who has almost single-handedly stymied so much of his own party\u0026#039;s agenda.\r\n\r\nHowever, they stress that Democrats must eschew a \u0022blinkered strategy\u0022 that ignores or writes off rural voters as unreachable or irrelevant.\r\n\r\n\u0022This isn\u0026#039;t just a story about rural Maine,\u0022 the pair write. \u0022It\u0026#039;s about a nationwide pattern of neglect that goes back years. After the 2010 midterms, when the Democrats lost 63 House seats, Nancy Pelosi, then the House minority leader, disbanded the House Democratic Rural Working Group. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada later eliminated the Senate\u0026#039;s rural outreach group.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBy 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton\u0026#039;s campaign \u0022had only a single staff person doing rural outreach from its headquarters, in Brooklyn; the staffer had been assigned to the role just weeks before the election,\u0022 they add. \u0022And in 2018, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, told MSNBC, \u0026#039;You can\u0026#039;t door-knock in rural America.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Ceding rural America leaves a narrow path to victory even in the best circumstances,\u0022 the authors argue. \u0022When the landscape is more difficult, Democrats set themselves up for catastrophic defeat. But we don\u0026#039;t have to cede these parts of the country. Democrats have to change the way they think about them and relate to the voters who live there.\u0022\r\n\r\nThis means recognizing that \u0022rural life is rooted in shared values of independence, common sense, tradition, frugality, community, and hard work,\u0022 and that \u0022politicians lose rural people when they regurgitate politically triangulated lines and talk about the vagaries of policy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Something has to change,\u0022 warn Maxmin and Woodward. \u0022The Democrats need a profoundly different strategy if they are to restore their reputation as champions of working people, committed to improving their lives, undaunted by wealth and power.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In our view, the only way for Democrats to regain traction in rural places is by running strong campaigns in districts that usually back Republicans,\u0022 they contend. \u0022This change starts with having face-to-face conversations to rebuild trust and faith not only in Democrats but also in the democratic process. Even though it\u0026#039;s hard work with no guaranteed outcome, it is necessary—even if we don\u0026#039;t win.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe duo says they \u0022feel every day the profound urgency of our times, the existential necessity of racial justice, the impending doom of the climate crisis, the imperative to reform our criminal justice system, and so much more.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At the same time, as a party we\u0026#039;ve made some big mistakes as we walk down the road to a better world,\u0022 they add. \u0022Abandoning rural voters could be one of the costliest. But it\u0026#039;s not too late to make amends, to rebuild our relationship with the quiet roads of rural America. We have to hit the ground running, today, this cycle, and recommit ourselves to the kind of politics that reaches every corner of our country.\u0022