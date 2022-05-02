Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

power lines

A new report details how private utilities have shut off electricity to U.S. households more than 3.5 million times since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, even amid soaring profits and executive compensation. (Photo: Matt Wiebe/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

Utilities Cut Power to Millions of Homes as Profits and Pay Soared: Report

"This moment is a clarion call to the federal government to reform the broken utility power sector, which relentlessly puts profits over people and the planet."

Brett Wilkins

Private utilities have shut off electricity to U.S. households more than 3.5 million times since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as the power companies have reaped windfall profits and their executives' compensation has skyrocketed, a report published Monday revealed.

"Utility companies are deliberately prolonging their dependence on fossil fuels and passing volatile fuel prices on to consumers."

The research—entitled Powerless in the Pandemic 2.0—was produced by the advocacy groups Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and Bailout Watch as a follow-up to a September 2021 publication that showed how utilities took $1.25 billion in pandemic aid and then disconnected households' electricity nearly a million times.

"Utility companies are deliberately prolonging their dependence on fossil fuels and passing volatile fuel prices on to consumers," Chris Kuveke, data analyst at BailoutWatch, said in a statement. "Our research shows that millions of Americans are disconnected when they can't pay their monthly electric bills, while these utilities pass windfall profits to shareholders and executives through dividends and bonuses."

Among the report's key findings:

  • Utility shutoffs soared 79% from 2020 to 2021;
  • Seven companies—Nextera Energy, Duke Energy, The Southern Co., Exelon Corp., American Electric Power Co., Ameren, and AES Corp.—accounted for 78% of all identified disconnections;
  • Only 33 states and the District of Columbia have made disconnection data public, while 17 states and Puerto Rico do not require private utilities to disclose information about shutoffs; and
  • More than 40% of the disconnections in the report occurred in Florida, while nearly 70% of the shutoffs were in just five states—Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

The alarming rate of utility disconnections, coupled with soaring energy prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fossil fuel industry greed, have created a crisis for low-income households.

Related Content

Gas prices of more than $7.00 per gallon are posted at a downtown Los Angeles gas station on March 9, 2022.

Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War

Kenny Stancil

"It's appalling that millions of families in the United States have lost electricity while utility oligarchs reap huge windfall payouts," said Jean Su, director of CBD's energy justice program. "Russia's war on Ukraine has only heightened household energy fragility and put more folks at risk. This moment is a clarion call to the federal government to reform the broken utility power sector, which relentlessly puts profits over people and the planet."

The report's authors offer a set of policy recommendations, including recognizing household utility services as a basic human right, creating a federal shutoff database, imposing meaningful oversight on utilities, and transitioning to a renewable energy system.

"The system is failing," the report concludes. "Until it is changed fundamentally, these companies will continue pursuing these same perverse incentives to arrive at the same inhumane conclusions."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Amazon workers participate in a May Day rally in Manhattan on May 1, 2022Amazon workers participate in a May Day rally in Manhattan on May 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) in New York City. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

'The Fight Has Just Begun' Says Amazon Labor Union After Unionization Effort Fails

The loss came on the heels of a landmark vote at a separate Amazon facility in Staten Island which formed the company's first-ever union in the United States.

Andrea Germanos ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) walks with Amazon workers during a rally outside one of the company's buildings in New York City on April 24, 2022.

Sanders to Hold Hearing on Whether Taxpayer Dollars Should 'Go to Companies That Violate Labor Laws'

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders has invited Amazon founder and mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos to testify.

Kenny Stancil ·

Ron Desantis

'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress

"A Democratic Senate chose to protect the filibuster instead of abortion rights," said one Democratic strategist. "The first thing a GOP Senate will do is toss the filibuster aside to effectively ban abortion nationwide."

Julia Conley ·

rural voters

Young Rural Progressives Have a Message for the Democratic Establishment

"The future of progressive politics—and indeed our democracy—demands that we revive our relationship with rural communities," write Maine state Sen. Chloe Maxmin and her campaign manager.

Brett Wilkins ·

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally

Group Files FEC Complaint Over Trump Super PAC's $500,000 Gift From 'Mystery Donors'

"Voters have a right to know when wealthy special interests are spending money to influence elections and rig the political system in their favor," said Saurav Ghosh of the Campaign Legal Center.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. What Far-Left? Asks AOC. 'We Can't Even Get Our Party to Import Cheaper Prescription Drugs from Canada'
  2. GOP Accidentally Admits That Biden Has the Power to Cancel Student Debt
  3. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  4. US Secretary of Defense Admits the Real Strategic Goal in Ukraine: Quagmire for Russia
  5. 'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths
  6. Kinzinger Introduces Measure to Allow US Military Intervention in Ukraine
  7. Potential US Proxy War in Ukraine Could Be Disastrous
  8. Seeing Inflation as 'Opportunity,' Corporations Are Profiting From Price Hikes: Analysis
  9. 'Elon, There Are Rules': EU Says Twitter Must Comply With New Digital Services Act
  10. 'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.