Brazil Court Deals Blow to Massive Amazon Gold Mine Project

Environmental and Indigenous rights defenders on Tuesday welcomed a Brazilian court ruling that will continue to block a Canadian company from building what would be the South American nation\u0026#039;s largest open-pit gold mine in the Amazon rainforest.\r\n\r\n\u0022Belo Monte already has had a major impact on the Xingu. A second project could mean the death of the local peoples.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a 3-0 decision, the Federal Regional Court of Brasília on Monday upheld the suspension of an environmental license for Belo Sun Mining Corp., affirming a 2017 ruling that found the company failed to adequately consult with Indigenous peoples on the social and environmental impacts of an $800 million project located in the Volta Grande do Xingu region in the state of Pará.\r\n\r\n\u0022My community wasn\u0026#039;t consulted about the Belo Sun project,\u0022 Lorena Curuaia, a leader from Iawa village, told the Associated Press. \r\n\r\nReferring to the world\u0026#039;s third-largest hydroelectric dam—located just 12 miles from the proposed mine site—Curuaia added: \u0022Belo Monte already has had a major impact on the Xingu. A second project could mean the death of the local peoples.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFederal prosecutor Felício de Araújo Pontes Jr. called the ruling \u0022another victory for the Indigenous and riverine people of Volta Grande do Xingu,\u0022 who \u0022know that a mining project can have devastating impacts on the region.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The judgment shows the resilience of this population,\u0022 he told the AP.\r\n\r\nAdvocacy groups warn that Indigenous peoples—including Juruna, Arara, Kuruaya, Xipaia, and others—would suffer serious direct impacts from the Volta Grande project.\r\n\r\nAs the Interamerican Association for Environmental Defense (AIDA) detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to experts, the Belo Sun mining project in Volta Grande do Xingu has serious structural flaws which were not clearly presented to the impacted communities during the consultation process. Environmental impact studies carried out by the mining company disregard both the potential seismic impacts on the tailings dam that needs to be built and the cumulative impacts it would cause along with the dam of the Belo Monte plant.\r\n\r\nThe dam designed for the mine would be similar in size to the Vale dam that collapsed in Mariana in 2015, causing Brazil\u0026#039;s biggest environmental disaster. A report by an expert in geology and mining, Dr. Steven H. Emerman, claims that at least nine million cubic meters of toxic mining waste could reach the Xingu River and travel more than 40 kilometers in two hours, causing irreversible damage. These tailings could contain highly toxic metals, such as cyanide, arsenic, and mercury, which could lead to ecocide of the Xingu River.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Other studies point to impacts such as changes in the reproductive cycle of fauna, deforestation and/or burning, pollution of water resources, and soil contamination,\u0022 AIDA added.\r\n\r\nThe court ruling came as a series of bills backed by Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil\u0026#039;s right-wing president and self-described \u0022Captain Chainsaw,\u0022 advance through the National Congress. If passed, critics say the so-called \u0022package of destruction\u0022 would allow mining on Indigenous lands, relax restrictions on the use of pesticides, and encourage illegal logging and land seizures.