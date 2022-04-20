Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

People walk through an Apple retail store in Buford, Georgia on March 28, 2019.

People walk through an Apple retail store in Buford, Georgia on March 28, 2019. (Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Atlanta Apple Store Workers File for Company's First Union Election in US

Amid a nationwide organizing wave, 70% of workers at one of the tech giant's stores in Georgia have signaled their support for the Communications Workers of America to hold a vote on unionization.

Kenny Stancil

Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, becoming the first to do so at any of the Silicon Valley giant's 272 retail locations across the United States.

"Somebody has got to be the first to do something."

Bloomberg Law reported that 70% of workers at an Apple store in Cumberland Mall in northwest Atlanta signed cards authorizing the Communications Workers of America (CWA), which is spearheading a broader effort to organize tech employees, to hold an election—far exceeding the 30% threshold needed to qualify. If a majority of the workers vote to unionize, the nation's first collective bargaining unit at Apple would have 107 members and be called Apple Workers Union.

"Right now, I think, is the right time because we simply see momentum swinging the way of workers," Derrick Bowles, a genius bar worker at the Cumberland store and member of the organizing committee, told the news outlet.

In recent weeks, employees at some of the nation's most powerful corporations—which have enjoyed record-breaking profits while workers get hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic and price gouging—have scored major victories, boosting public support for organized labor along the way.

Workers at Starbucks, for instance, have unionized dozens of coffee shops throughout the U.S. in a matter of months. Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island voted earlier this month to form the first union at the e-commerce giant on U.S. soil. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said last week that the historic win has the potential to spur "a national, sweeping movement."

News that Apple store workers in Atlanta submitted a union election petition comes just days after their counterparts at the Grand Central Terminal store in New York City announced they have started collecting signatures in a bid to be represented by Workers United, which has successfully organized hundreds of Starbucks baristas.

The move by workers at the Atlanta store "coincides with a wave of burgeoning and growing union drives at Apple stores at least half a dozen Apple store locations," Motherboard reported.

Apple retail workers, who have spent months preparing to file paperwork with the NLRB, are fighting for livable wages, cost-of-living adjustments, and stock options—all standard benefits for Apple office workers.

"A number of us have been here for many years, and we don't think you stick at a place unless you love it," Bowles said in a statement. "Apple is a profoundly positive place to work, but we know that the company can better live up to their ideals and so we're excited to be joining together with our coworkers to bring Apple to the negotiating table and make this an even better place to work."

According to Bloomberg Law:

Organizers say that pay at the store falls below the living wage for Atlanta. Starting pay is about $20 an hour, below the $31-an-hour living wage for a single parent with one child, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The union wants to raise base wages to $28 an hour, the minimum it says is needed for a single employee to afford a one-bedroom apartment without being burdened by rent. It's also asking for bigger raises to offset inflation and greater profit-sharing to match corporate employees.

As The Washington Post reported earlier this year, "Apple has seen astonishing revenue growth in recent years, bringing in $378 billion in the last calendar year, compared with $240 billion in 2017. Its astronomical cash flow has allowed the company to spend tens of billions a year in stock buybacks and dividends for investors, buoying its share price."

The frontline workers who sell and repair iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads, however, told the newspaper "they haven't shared in the company's gains. Apple retail employees can earn anywhere from $17 to more than $30 per hour, depending on their market and position, and receive between $1,000 and around $2,000 in stock, they said. But those wages have not kept up with inflation over the years, they say, which means retail employees are making less as they sell more Apple products."

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook took home $98.7 million last year—a 569% increase from 2020.

Related Content

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends an event

Analysis Shows Top US CEOs Made 254 Times More Than Median Workers in 2021

Jake Johnson

Bowles told Bloomberg Law that he and other workers started talking about unionizing their Apple store a year ago after Amazon warehouse workers fought to create the company's first union in Bessemer, Alabama. Although the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union was defeated in the first election—but granted a second, yet-to-be-determined election after the NLRB ruled that Amazon unfairly influenced the results—it galvanized Apple workers to step up.

The Atlanta organizing committee hopes to inspire other Apple workers to pursue unionization, much as the initial triumph of Buffalo Starbucks workers in December led to mounting victories for employees of the company.

"Somebody has got to be the first to do something," said Bowles. "Being first doesn't matter to us—doing it is what matters to us. And if we have to be first, we will be first."

The Atlanta Apple workers' petition, which must be reviewed by the NLRB, proposes that an on-site election be held from May 5 to May 7.

"We welcome the workers who are organizing at Apple and call on the company's management to reject union-busting tactics so that they can vote without interference or intimidation," said Ed Barlow, president of CWA Local 3204 in Atlanta. "These workers have been indispensable during the pandemic and the high level of service and support they provide is critical to Apple's success. By having a union voice, they will be able to negotiate lasting improvements to their working conditions."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
masked travelers

DOJ Files Appeal to Revive Travel Mask Mandate

The CDC, which requested the move, said that "at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

Jessica Corbett ·

Richard Bernard Moore

South Carolina Supreme Court Pauses State's First Firing Squad Execution

Condemned prisoner Richard Bernard Moore was forced to choose whether he will be shot or electrocuted to death—methods his lawyers call "barbaric."

Brett Wilkins ·

Sanders Has 'Not Ruled Out' 2024 White House Run: Memo

A memo by a top aide to the independent senator from Vermont said that the 80-year-old could run again if President Joe Biden doesn't.

Brett Wilkins ·

A traveler walks through an airport without a mask

Advocates Demand Urgency From White House to Salvage Mask Mandate

"The federal courts shouldn't be making policy decisions or substituting the judges' opinions for that of a government or public health agency—and that's exactly what happened," said one expert.

Julia Conley ·

People walk through an Apple retail store in Buford, Georgia on March 28, 2019.

Atlanta Apple Store Workers File for Company's First Union Election in US

Amid a nationwide organizing wave, 70% of workers at one of the tech giant's stores in Georgia have signaled their support for the Communications Workers of America to hold a vote on unionization.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The Outrageous—and Largely Hidden—$5.9 Trillion Annual Subsidy to the Fossil Fuel Industry That Is Killing Us
  2. Chomsky on Global Response to Biden Calling Putin a War Criminal: 'Takes One to Know One'
  3. 'Stain on Democracy': Tax Day Study Shows US Billionaires Now Own $4.7 Trillion
  4. Denied Bail, Scientist Emma Smart Goes on Hunger Strike After Arrest at Climate Protest
  5. 75% of Americans Support Unionizing Amazon Workers: Poll
  6. 'We're Suing,' Says ACLU as Kentucky GOP Enacts Draconian Abortion Ban
  7. Zelenskyy Says World Should 'Be Ready' for Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons
  8. Judge Rules Effort to Bar Marjorie Taylor Greene From Office Over Jan. 6 Can Proceed
  9. 'I Am Not for Sale,' Says Nina Turner as Billionaire-Funded Super PAC Backs Opponent
  10. How to End the War in Ukraine: A Solution Beyond Sanctions
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.