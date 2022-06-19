'We Did It!' Workers in Maryland Vote to Form First US Apple Store Union

After Apple employees in Maryland voted Saturday to form the tech giant\u0026#039;s first retail store union in the United States, workers\u0026#039; rights advocates across the country celebrated the \u0022pathbreaking win for labor.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We love our jobs. We just want to see them do better.\u0022\r\n\r\nWorkers at the store in\u0026nbsp;Towson recently organized into the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (CORE) and have decided to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).\r\n\r\n\u0022We did it!\u0022 IAM declared on Twitter, welcoming the Towson workers.\r\n\r\nIAM international president Robert Martinez Jr. in a statement that \u0022I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple store in Towson for achieving this historic victory. They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to respect the election results and fast-track a first contract for the dedicated IAM CORE Apple employees in Towson,\u0022 Martinez added. \u0022This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe win in Maryland comes as Amazon and Starbucks workers across the nation are also pushing for unions—and the companies are fighting back.\r\n\r\nApple is no different, according to More Perfect Union and The Washington Post, which reported that \u0022Saturday evening\u0026#039;s initial tally was 65-33, and the official count was pending.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile an Apple representative declined to comment, Towson worker Billy Jarboe told the newspaper that the company\u0026#039;s campaign to undermine the union drive \u0022definitely shook people,\u0022 but most supporters of the effort weren\u0026#039;t swayed.\r\n\r\n\u0022It just feels good to go into a new era of this kind of work, hopefully it creates a spark [and] the other stores can use this momentum,\u0022 Jarboe said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEric Brown, another employee in Towson, told the Post that organizers of an unsuccessful unionization campaign at an Atlanta store \u0022let us know what some of the talking points and tactics were going to be, and we were able to let people know some of the things they may try.\u0022\r\n\r\nTyra Reeder similarly told The New York Times that \u0022we kind of got some insight from the Atlanta store on things that were coming,\u0022 pointing to the company\u0026#039;s claims that a contract negitation process could lead to workers losing some benefits.\r\n\r\n\u0022For that to happen, a majority of us have to agree,\u0022 Reeder said. \u0022I don\u0026#039;t think any of us would agree to lose something we love dearly, that benefits us.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs for being an Apple employee, Reeder said: \u0022We love our jobs. We just want to see them do better.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was among the political figures who welcomed the development in Maryland.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congratulations to Apple workers in Towson, Maryland on becoming the first Apple store in the United States to form a union!\u0022 Sanders tweeted. \u0022What we are seeing right now is a historic uprising of working-class Americans telling the corporate elite that they have to end their greed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTom Perez, a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, also congratulated the Towson workers while tying their win to the broader movement currently sweeing the country.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a big deal,\u0022 he said. \u0022All across our country we\u0026#039;re seeing workers demanding fairness and dignity. So proud that the nation’s first Apple store to form a union is right here in Baltimore County.\u0022