Zelenskyy Says World Should 'Be Ready' for Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday warned that the world should prepare for Russia to use nuclear weapons as part of its ongoing assault.\r\n\r\nWhen asked if he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin might use a so-called tactical nuclear weapon on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told CNN\u0026#039;s Jake Tapper: \u0022Not only me—I think all of the world, all the countries, have to be worried because... it can be not real information, but it can be truth.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Kremlin could use nuclear or chemical weapons, argued Zelenskyy, because it doesn\u0026#039;t value the lives of would-be victims. \u0022We should... not be afraid but be ready,\u0022 the besieged president said in English from his office in Kyiv.\u0026nbsp;\u0022But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think.\u0022\r\n\r\nZelenskyy\u0026#039;s comments came one day after CIA Director Bill Burns said that U.S. officials are closely monitoring the possibility of a cornered Putin launching nuclear weapons.\r\n\r\n\u0022Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they\u0026#039;ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,\u0022 Burns said in a public address at Georgia Tech, though he emphasized that the U.S. has not yet seen evidence of Moscow preparing to take such a step.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZelenskyy\u0026#039;s Friday message stands in sharp contrast to remarks he made in early March when he called Putin\u0026#039;s threat to use nuclear force in response to Western military intervention a \u0022bluff.\u0022 At the time, Putin had recently put Russia\u0026#039;s nuclear forces on \u0022special alert\u0022 after Zelenskyy asked the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine—an escalatory move that peace advocates have vehemently rejected.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Finnish Minister of European Affairs\u0026nbsp;Tytti Tuppurainen told Sky News\u0026nbsp;on Friday that Finland, which shares an 810-mile border with Russia, is \u0022highly likely\u0022 to join NATO, though \u0022a decision has not yet been made.\u0022\r\n\r\nFinnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson\u0026nbsp;participated in a joint press conference in Stockholm on Wednesday, during which Marin said that Finland will make a formal decision on NATO membership \u0022within weeks.\u0022 Sweden, which has not fought in a war for more than 200 years, is also reviewing its security arrangements in the wake of Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\nMoscow responded by threatening to deploy nuclear weapons to the Baltic region if Sweden and Finland join the U.S.-led military alliance.\r\n\r\nDmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia\u0026#039;s Security Council and close ally of Putin, said Thursday that \u0022there can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic—the balance must be restored.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to,\u0022 said Medvedev, who served as the country\u0026#039;s president from 2008 to 2012 and its prime minister from 2012 to 2020.\r\n\r\nMedvedev added that Russia\u0026#039;s land borders \u0022will have to be strengthened,\u0022 and he vowed to \u0022seriously strengthen the grouping of ground forces and air defense [and] deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn response, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas pointed out that Moscow already has nuclear weapons in the Baltic region. Russia has been storing missiles in its Kaliningrad enclave—located on the Baltic Sea between NATO members Lithuania and Poland and just over 300 miles from Berlin—since before Putin launched his war on February 24, the minister told the Baltic News Service.\r\n\r\n\u0022The current Russian threats look quite strange when we know that, even without the present security situation, they keep the weapon 100 km from Lithuania\u0026#039;s border,\u0022 said Anušauskas. \u0022Nuclear weapons have always been kept in Kaliningrad. The international community, the countries in the region, are perfectly aware of this. They use it as a threat.\u0022\r\n\r\nLithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė\u0026nbsp;added that Russian threats of nuclear escalation are \u0022nothing new.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Sky News, polls in Sweden and Finland have shown significant public support for joining NATO.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nHowever,\u0026nbsp;Agnes Hellström, president of the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society,\u0026nbsp;told Democracy Now! on Thursday that \u0022the\u0026nbsp;recent debate in Sweden has been very narrow and pro-NATO.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The polls... still don\u0026#039;t show support from a majority of the people of Sweden,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Hellström.\u0026nbsp;\u0022So, I think that it has been growing, the support, but at the same time, it\u0026#039;s been the only option presented to us by the media, more or less.\u0022\r\n\r\nShe continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nI think, in Sweden, as in many countries right now, it\u0026#039;s been a big amount of fear after the invasion of Ukraine. And therefore, it\u0026#039;s like the easiest—it\u0026#039;s the easiest solution to join a military alliance that would protect you in case of war. But at the same time, war is always devastating, so we have to do everything we can to prevent war, the war spreading or just war starting in other parts of our surroundings. So, I think it\u0026#039;s a reflex that you choose that because it\u0026#039;s the easiest way. But at the same time, we have to use this really wide pallet of choices right now or to solutions to try to get a ceasefire and try to deescalate this conflict. And that\u0026#039;s why I think this analysis that Sweden is going to make, it has to take a lot of time. It\u0026#039;s been being discussed for years in Sweden. And it\u0026#039;s been a majority of the parties of the government—the parliament have been opposed to\u0026nbsp;NATO\u0026nbsp;membership—well, until recently.\r\n\r\n\r\nHellström stressed that peace activists \u0022don\u0026#039;t think it would make us safer or the world more secure. It would make us part of a nuclear doctrine, and our possibility to be a voice for democracy, prevention, and disarmament would decrease.\u0022