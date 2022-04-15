Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

XR

Demonstrators take part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Westminster Bridge in London on April 15, 2022. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)

'No Choice But to Disrupt': Climate Activists Block 4 London Bridges

"Rebels are swarming across London, part of a global wave of civil disobedience as people wake up to the fact that our leaders are failing to tackle the #ClimateCrisis," tweeted Extinction Rebellion U.K.

Jessica Corbett

Climate campaigners on Friday shut down four major bridges in London as part of a wave of actions across the United Kingdom to demand an end to fossil fuels.

The U.K. arm of Extinction Rebellion (XR) confirmed members of the group blocked the Blackfriars, Lambeth, Waterloo, and Westminster bridges.

"Rebels are swarming across London, part of a global wave of civil disobedience as people wake up to the fact that our leaders are failing to tackle the #ClimateCrisis," the group tweeted. "They promise #BuildBackBetter but all they do is pour oil on the [fire]."

The activist group vowed to keep demonstrating until the U.K. government aligns its policy with climate science and highlighted that globally, "we're on track for a catastrophic 3°C warming!"

That is a full degree higher than the less ambitious target of the 2015 Paris climate agreement for limiting global temperature rise by 2100, relative to preindustrial levels.

"As long as our government fails to #ActNow on the #ClimateCrisis, disregarding expert advice, licensing more drilling for oil and gas, locking up scientists, we have no choice but to disrupt," XR added.

As The Guardian's Damien Gayle reports:

For one period Blackfriars Bridge was held by a single 76-year-old woman who lay in the road and refused to move. Lucy Harding, from Reading, said she had first learned about climate change from her stepson in 1976.

"That's a long time to know that we are in danger and it has been really frightening to see it coming closer and closer, seeing tipping point after tipping point pass," Harding said. "It's awful to be 76, to actually see the end of my life coming, and knowing what has been left behind."

About two dozen officers from City of London police surrounded Harding, who said she was determined to be arrested. However, she voluntarily ended her blockade after officers refused to pick her up and threatened to call an ambulance to take her away.

The city's Metropolitan Police Service tweeted Friday that "we are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London" and "officers are on scene and working to manage the impact."

Protesters across London played bongos and waved banners that demanded an end to fossil fuels, according to the BBC, which noted that "queues of traffic have been forming as a result of the demonstrations."

Additional XR actions are planned in the United Kingdom through Sunday.

One of the actions on Wednesday involved scientists gluing academic papers and their own hands to the windows of a U.K. government building in London.

Scientist Emma Smart went on a hunger strike Thursday after she was denied bail while awaiting a court hearing on charges stemming from that protest.

XR members on Friday morning gathered outside Charing Cross Police Station, where Smart is being held, to show support for the scientist.

"What kind of world do we live in when scientists are forced to put themselves into positions of arrest and hunger strike to be heard?" asked Smart's husband, Andrew Smith, in a statement Friday. "And why has she not been released? This was a minor crime with no disruption to the public. Her treatment is disproportionate to her crime."

"Our politicians are aware of the severity of the climate emergency, every decision should be informed by science, not coerced for profit and greed," he added. "Emma knows what's at stake if we don't stop fossil fuel investments and she is taking a stand for her nieces' future and all those around the world suffering now from this crisis. Everyone must stand with her now and come out on the streets to show the government that change is coming whether they like it or not."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
XR

'No Choice But to Disrupt': Climate Activists Block 4 London Bridges

"Rebels are swarming across London, part of a global wave of civil disobedience as people wake up to the fact that our leaders are failing to tackle the #ClimateCrisis," tweeted Extinction Rebellion U.K.

Jessica Corbett ·

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022.

Zelenskyy Says World Should 'Be Ready' for Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Ukrainian president's comments come as peace activists warn Sweden and Finland against joining NATO.

Kenny Stancil ·

Dorcas Lyoya, mother of Patrick Lyoya

Patrick Lyoya's Family Demands Charges Against Officer Who Killed Him

The Lyoya family expressed shock that their son was killed in the U.S. eight years after they sought asylum from violence in Congo.

Julia Conley ·

Nina Turner speaks at a rally

'I Am Not for Sale,' Says Nina Turner as Billionaire-Funded Super PAC Backs Opponent

"There is a clear difference in this race. One of the candidates in this primary is for sale," said the progressive running to represent Ohio's 11th Congressional District.

Jake Johnson ·

African migrants

'Organizing Works!' Declare Campaigners After Biden Protects Cameroonian Immigrants

"TPS has been a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of individuals already in the U.S.," said one advocacy group. "Granting TPS for Cameroon is a vital step toward addressing the needs of Black immigrants."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.