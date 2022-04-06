'Most Dangerous Point in Human History' Looming, Warns Noam Chomsky

Far-right and authoritarian leaders in the U.S. and Russia are pushing the planet toward \u0022the most dangerous point in human history,\u0022 renowned scholar Noam Chomsky said in an interview published by The New Statesman Wednesday, pointing to Russia\u0026#039;s war in Ukraine and the planetary emergency.\r\n\r\nChomsky condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s \u0022criminal aggression\u0022 in Ukraine, where his forces have killed an estimated 1,430 civilians since their February 24 invasion according to the United Nations, and warned that the U.S. must help to negotiate peace to avoid nuclear war with Russia.\r\n\r\nAfter calling in 2021 for \u0022enhanced military cooperation with Ukraine\u0022—suggesting that NATO expansion to the former Soviet state was possible—the U.S. should help protect Ukrainians from further suffering, Chomsky told senior editor George Eaton.\r\n\r\n\u0022We may move on to terminal nuclear war if we do not pursue the opportunities that exist for a negotiated settlement,\u0022 said the University of Arizona professor.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChomsky\u0026#039;s comments came less than two weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden alarmed peace advocates by appearing to suggest regime change in Moscow—sparking fears that his comments could further provoke the world\u0026#039;s largest nuclear power.\r\n\r\nSome international observers have questioned whether the Kremlin has been negotiating in good faith during peace talks with Ukraine that have been taking place intermittently in the past month. Following the discovery of hundreds of civilian corpses in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha last week after Russian forces left the town—sparking accusations of war crimes—peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have been further complicated.\r\n\r\nChomsky, who is 93, said the current state of geopolitics brings to mind the \u0022grim cloud of fascism\u0022 that hung over Europe during his childhood in the 1930s.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are plenty of young people who are appalled by the behavior of the older generation, rightly, and are dedicated to trying to stop this madness before it consumes us all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s just gotten worse,\u0022 he said. \u0022We are now facing the prospect of destruction of organized human life on Earth.\u0022\r\n\r\nAside from the threat of nuclear war, he said, the world is facing the planetary emergency and the refusal of wealthy countries to mitigate the crisis by taking sufficient action to draw down fossil fuel emissions and shift to renewable energy sources.\r\n\r\nWith the Democratic Party in the U.S. facing plummeting poll numbers and failing to deliver bold climate action and anti-poverty measures, the government could soon be in the hands of the Republican Party—which, because of the \u0022fanaticism\u0022 of former President Donald Trump, Chomsky said, \u0022barely regards climate change as a serious problem.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s a death warrant to the species,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nTrump, who continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was \u0022rigged\u0022 in favor of Biden, has begun holding campaign rallies where he\u0026#039;s doubled down on spreading the \u0022Big Lie\u0022 about his election loss.\r\n\r\n\u0022I can remember listening to Hitler\u0026#039;s speeches on the radio. I didn\u0026#039;t understand the words, I was six years old,\u0022 Chomsky told The New Statesman. \u0022But I understood the mood. And it was frightening and terrifying. And when you watch one of Trump\u0026#039;s rallies that can\u0026#039;t fail to come to mind.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s what we\u0026#039;re facing,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nChomsky noted that the advocacy of \u0022young people dedicated to trying to put an end to the catastrophe,\u0022 including the global grassroots movement Extinction Rebellion, has given him \u0022hope for the future.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There are plenty of young people who are appalled by the behavior of the older generation, rightly,\u0022 he added, \u0022and are dedicated to trying to stop this madness before it consumes us all.\u0022