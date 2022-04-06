Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks with fellow senators

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) arrives for a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 29, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GOP Threatens to Tank Covid Funding in Bid to Preserve Trump Immigration Policy

Democrats accused Senate Republicans of holding key coronavirus aid "hostage" in an effort to protect Title 42, a Trump-era migrant expulsion order that rights groups have condemned as inhumane.

Jake Johnson

Senate Republicans on Tuesday threatened to tank a new $10 billion coronavirus relief package unless Democrats allow a vote on an amendment to preserve Title 42, a Trump-era border expulsion policy that the Biden administration is moving to end after months of sustained pressure from immigrant rights groups.

Late Tuesday, Republicans in the upper chamber blocked a procedural effort to begin consideration of the bipartisan Covid-19 aid measure, which includes money to help the U.S. purchase coronavirus test kits, therapeutics, and vaccines. Public health advocates have criticized the bill's exclusion of funds to combat the pandemic globally.

"The pandemic was used as an excuse to implement Title 42 and deny asylum-seekers their legal right to due process."

"I think there'll have to be an amendment on Title 42 in order to move the bill," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters ahead of Tuesday's procedural vote. "There's several other amendments that we're going to want to offer, and so we'll need to enter into some kind of agreement to process these amendments in order to go forward with the bill."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Republicans of holding coronavirus relief "hostage for an extraneous issue."

The GOP's stonewalling comes as the Biden White House is urgently requesting Covid-19 funding to keep critical pandemic response programs alive. The administration has already been forced to wind down a program that covered coronavirus testing and treatment for the uninsured.

One private testing company, Quest Diagnostics, quickly seized the opportunity to announce that patients without Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance coverage will be charged $125 for one of its PCR kits.

Related Content

PCR Test

'Utter Travesty': Uninsured Americans Will Now Be Charged $125 for a Single PCR Covid-19 Test

Jon Queally

Politico reported Tuesday that Republican obstruction over Title 42 "could stall for weeks what Biden called much-needed coronavirus aid, unless senators can reach a deal before they plan to leave on Thursday or Friday."

"Without a breakthrough, the aid won't be approved until late April or perhaps May," the outlet noted.

First issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March 2020 despite internal objections from experts, the Title 42 order allows immigration authorities to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers at the border, using the coronavirus pandemic as a justification. Such a policy was long advocated by Stephen Miller, former President Donald Trump's xenophobic immigration adviser.

For months, the Biden administration rebuffed calls from rights groups and legal experts to end Title 42, under which more than a million migrants have been turned away at the southern U.S. border and often sent back into dangerous conditions in their home countries.

Last week, the CDC announced that Title 42 would no longer be in effect as of May 23, outraging anti-immigrant Republicans and drawing objections from some Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

It's not clear whether those Democrats would be willing to vote with Republicans to push a Title 42 amendment into the Covid-19 funding bill.

The inclusion of such an amendment would likely endanger the legislation's prospects in the House. Late Tuesday, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC)—which has dozens of members in the lower chamber—said it "opposes any amendment to the Covid relief package that would attempt to reinstate the Trump-initiated Title 42."

"The pandemic was used as an excuse to implement Title 42 and deny asylum-seekers their legal right to due process," the CHC added. "Title 42 should not be used as border policy. Instead, we must work to address the root causes of migration, border efficiency, legal pathways to citizenship, and update our outdated immigration laws through immigration reform to address cyclical migration patterns."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Chevron oil sign at oil and gas conference

WATCH LIVE: Big Oil Execs to Face Charges of Price-Gouging at House Hearing

"These executives are exploiting the pandemic and war in Ukraine to pad their bottom lines."

Jon Queally ·

Rep. Cori Bush and Sen. Bernie Sanders attend an event

Bush, Crow, Sanders Bill Would Use Defense Production Act to Boost Clean Energy

"The days of energy security being synonymous with a reliance on human rights violators like Russia and Saudi Arabia, or a propagation of corporate profits for Exxon, Chevron, and BP, are over," said Rep. Cori Bush.

Jake Johnson ·

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks with fellow senators

GOP Threatens to Tank Covid Funding in Bid to Preserve Trump Immigration Policy

Democrats accused Senate Republicans of holding key coronavirus aid "hostage" in an effort to protect Title 42, a Trump-era migrant expulsion order that rights groups have condemned as inhumane.

Jake Johnson ·

Pro-choice protest at Supreme Court

Reproductive Rights Advocates Brace for Oklahoma's Near-Total Abortion Ban

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign a bill that would punish abortion providers with 10 years in prison or a $100,000 fine.

Brett Wilkins ·

AOC

AOC Gets Official to Admit USPS Leaders Don't Care About Sending Truck Work to Anti-Union State

"Under Louis DeJoy's leadership, USPS is awarding multibillion-dollar contracts to defense contractors that are de-unionizing domestic vehicle production," said the congresswoman. "He needs to go."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.