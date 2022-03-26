Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

PCR Test

A person gets a nasal swab coronavirus PCR test from their car at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, RI on Dec. 8, 2020. Under the supervision of the RI National Guard, 1100-1400 PCR COVID tests have been performed daily at the center. (Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

'Utter Travesty': Uninsured Americans Will Now Be Charged $125 for a Single PCR Covid-19 Test

Government funding cuts to key pandemic programs forced by GOP opposition arrive as progressives in Congress renew their push for Medicare for All.

Jon Queally

A major testing company in the United States announced this week that it will now charge people without Medicare, private coverage, or other insurance a $125 out-of-pocket charge to receive a Covid-19 PCR test—a fresh example of how the U.S. remains an outlier among wealthy nations for refusing to provide universal healthcare for its people.

"Charging individuals for Covid testing—a basic public health tool is just willful stupidity."

According to ABC News, Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest testing companies in the country, has decided that those "who are not on Medicare, Medicaid or a private health plan will now be charged $125 dollars ($119 and a $6 physician fee) when using one of its QuestDirect PCR tests either by ordering a kit online or visiting one of the 1,500 Quest or major retail locations that administer the tests, such as Walmart or Giant Eagle."

The outlet reports the company has already "begun notifying its clients and partners they can no longer expect to be reimbursed for uninsured claims" unless new government funding is approved by Congress.

As Common Dreams reported at the time, critics slammed lawmakers earlier this month for making a "choice to extend the pandemic" by dropping over $15 billion in Covid-19 relief from a must-pass omnibus spending bill after Republicans wanted the funds to be redirected from already approved aid directed toward states.

Citing research published last month in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, physician and Medicare for All advocate Dr. Adam Gaffney on Saturday posted a twitter thread detailing how the study showed that uninsured people in the U.S. were more likely to be infected with Covid-19, a statistic he believes is likely still true, but much less likely to get tested.

"Even with the federal coverage," Gaffney said, the study he co-authored on the subject "found uninsured were less likely to be tested, despite having a higher rate of test positivity. But this latest shift will only exacerbate such disparities."

And while the researchers concluded their study by calling for expanded and more robust insurance coverage and access to Covid care for Americans, Gaffney bemoaned Saturday that now policymakers are "going in reverse."

Responding to ABC News reporting on Saturday, Oni Blackstock, a medical doctor and founder of the group Health Justice, suggested Quest's shift on how it will charge for their testing was an ominous sign:

Eric Reinhart, an athropology researcher and a resident physician at Northwestern University, also condemned the development.

"Charging individuals for Covid testing—a basic public health tool," said Reinhart, "is just willful stupidity."

The news also comes as progressives in the U.S. House on Thursday announced the first hearings since the pandemic began on Medicare for All.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who along with Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) will lead the hearing in the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, said this week that "Americans deserve a healthcare system that guarantees health and medical services to all. Congress must implement a system that prioritizes people over profits, humanity over greed, and compassion over exploitation."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

A rapid at-home Covid-19 test

Public Health Experts Slam 'Grossly Inadequate,' Industry-Friendly Covid Test Reimbursement Scheme

Julia Conley ·

People gathering in Times Square in New York City

NYC Officials Denounced for Holding New Year's Celebration Amid Omicron Surge

Julia Conley ·

A Covid-19 patient in South Africa

First US Omicron Case Confirmed as WHO Chief Decries Failure to Share Vaccines Globally

Andrea Germanos ·

Indigenous rights activits mark National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Canada

As Canada Honors Indigenous Children, Judge Rejects Trudeau Challenge to Compensation

Julia Conley ·

Latest News

See all
Biden delivering speech in Warsaw

Suggesting Kremlin Regime Change, Biden Says Putin 'Cannot Remain in Power'

The remarks, though later walked back by the White House, are the most explicit yet from the U.S. president that he sees no future for Putin as Russia's head of state.

Jon Queally ·

PCR Test

'Utter Travesty': Uninsured Americans Will Now Be Charged $125 for a Single PCR Covid-19 Test

Government funding cuts to key pandemic programs forced by GOP opposition arrive as progressives in Congress renew their push for Medicare for All.

Jon Queally ·

The Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama, Other Nobel Winners Demand Explicit Vow Not to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

"It is either the end of nuclear weapons, or the end of us," the peace prize winners say in an open letter.

Jon Queally ·

Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Photo: Andrew Burton via Getty Images)

Green Groups Decry US Energy Panel's Reversal on Gas Pipeline Climate Reviews

"The blowback to this and FERC's backpedaling is a case study in the fossil fuel industry's grip on our politics."

Jessica Corbett ·

E.U. Digital Markets Act

Consumer Rights Groups Applaud EU Passage of Law to Rein in Tech Titans

The new law "will put an end to some of the most harmful practices of Big Tech and narrow the power imbalance between people and online platforms."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.